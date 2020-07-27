Orius Offer High-Quality Batteries For All Vehicle Types

Preston, Lancashire, 2020-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — Orius Ltd provide long-lasting batteries, such as a car, motorcycle, truck, and large leisure battery at the lowest prices. These automotive batteries are made with advanced technology for better specifications, allowing clients to have the best driving experience.

Their batteries have enhanced features, making them truly excellent replacements. They have a high cold cranking ampere rating or CCA, which is necessary for a faster engine starter during the winter season and in naturally colder areas. Their batteries also have a longer lifespan compared to other outdated and conventional car batteries.

Orius also sell maintenance-free batteries, so every user does not need to top up their batteries with water or clean them on a regular basis. They are also highly resistant to corrosion, giving clients peace of mind that their batteries are less likely to suffer from corroded terminals even after years of use.

In terms of power, Orius offer a wide range of vehicle batteries that can fit different car energy requirements, from the least demanding car models to the heaviest-duty commercial trucks. One of their featured products is the VARTA Silver Dynamic AGM battery, which can supply vehicles with energy three times more than conventional batteries. Another available product is the Bosch S4 EFB battery, which is perfect for petrol and diesel-powered cars. Both batteries are perfect for vehicles that have start-stop technology systems and modern onboard computers.

Moreover, they also sell heavy-duty Commercial and Heavy Goods Vehicle or HGV batteries capable of resisting high levels of vibrations while still maintaining a stable recharging cycle. They have a faster charging time as well, making them efficient for huge delivery trucks. Apart from truck batteries, they also sell durable leisure batteries for motorhomes and caravans. These batteries can power multiple vehicle accessories for a safe and comfortable caravanning on the road or off the grid.

All products from Orius are available for next day deliveries, and free of charge to clients residing in the mainland UK and the Highlands of Scotland, provided that orders are placed on workdays and before 3 PM.

If interested in their products and services, visit https://oriusbatteries.com/ for more information.

About Orius

Orius provide a wide range of long-lasting batteries for cars, motorhomes, commercial or HGV trucks, and motorcycles. These batteries are from the most reliable brands in the automotive industry, such as VARTA, Bosch, and Torq. They are also the go-to online shop for vehicle battery chargers and accessories.