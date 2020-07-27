Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers Names Joel Bohy its Director of Historic Arms & Militaria, A Newly Formed Department

Cranston, RI, 2020-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers has named Joel Bohy its Director of Historic Arms & Militaria, a newly formed department within the company as Bruneau & Co. expands its reach into new areas.

Previously, Bohy served in a similar capacity for seven years at Skinner, Inc. in Boston. He is an appraiser of arms and militaria on PBS’s popular Antiques Roadshow. He’s also an active member of the American Society of Arms Collectors and an instructor for Advanced Metal Detecting for the Archaeologist.

“I am looking forward to bringing on my friend and colleague Joel Bohy as a new team member, adding depth to our specialties with a historic arms and militaria department,” said Bruneau & Co. president Kevin Bruneau. “It will be interesting to watch the department grow and be there firsthand to learn from the best.”

Travis Landry, a Bruneau & Co. auctioneer and the firm’s Director of Pop Culture, added, “Bringing historic arms and militaria to Bruneau & Co. is the most exciting endeavor we have had in some time. It is going to be a great learning experience and an exciting new division for the business. I couldn’t be happier to be working with Joel every day.”

Mr. Bohy has had a lifelong interest in antique weaponry and militaria. “Growing up in Concord, Massachusetts, I was aware at a very early age of the town’s importance in the American Revolution and the battle that was fought there and the weapons that were used. I became a serious collector of antique militaria, but I since have stopped collecting.”

His passion for militaria never left Bohy, however. He is keenly interested in musket ballistics and has done important battlefield archaeology work. His vast body of knowledge has led him to write and lecture for the Society for Historical Archaeology, the Fields of Conflict archaeology conference, the Colonial Williamsburg “Weapons of War” conference, the Concord Museum and Minuteman National Historical Park.

Bohy also co-authored Colonial Era Firearm Bullet Performance: A Live Fire Experimental Study for Archaeological Interpretation and Firearm Bullet Performance: Phase II, Live Fire Experimental Study for Archaeological Interpretation Colonial Pistol; Colonial Fowler, Colonial Rifle, and a Civil War Rifled Musket. His profile can also be seen in The Magazine Antiques.

Now, Bohy is looking forward to settling into his new position at Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers. “I am excited to be starting the Historic Arms & Militaria Department with Bruneau & Co.,” he said. “Kevin and Travis share the same passion for their material as I do for mine, and I really look forward to working with them.”

Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers is always accepting quality consignments for future auctions, with commissions as low as zero percent. Now would be a perfect time to clean out your attic. To contact Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers about consigning a single piece or an entire collection, you may send an e-mail to info@bruneauandco.com. Or, you can phone them at (401) 533-9980.

To learn more about Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers, please visit www.bruneauandco.com. Updates are posted often.

About Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers:

Established in 2015 by owner Kevin Bruneau, Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers is an energetic and young auction house built on the backbone of over fifty years of combined experience in the antiques and auction world. Bruneau & Co. believes in bridging the gap between antique and contemporary utilizing modern day methods to market history in a fast-paced, ever-changing world. We take pride in orchestrating specialty and single owner catalogs giving proper and factual representation of any and all “cool” items of value. As a multifaceted company our expertise goes beyond the traditional antique; we follow market trends and bring to light what the public calls for. From its beginning, Bruneau & Co. has been partnered with Altered Reality Entertainment, parent company of Rhode Island Comic Con in organizing toy, comic, and collectible auctions bringing Pop Culture to a live auction environment. Our focus on emerging markets extends to contemporary and urban art, modern design, and Asian arts. To learn more, visit www.bruneauandco.com.

Media Contact:

Kevin Bruneau, President

Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers

63 Fourth Avenue

Cranston, RI 02910 (USA)

401-533-9980

info@bruneauandco.com