Lyocell Fiber Market Key Vendors | Industry Challenges | In-depth Research Report

Global Lyocell Fiber Market research report offers a complete breakdown of the industry scope, assumptions, segmentation, key strategies, revenue, shares and size of top players. This syndicated research report also provides application, regional, products insights and offer ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions.

Market Overview:

The global Lyocell Fiber Market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 7.27% during the forecast period. The market is driven by rise in apparel segment accounting for a major share in the global market. The features offer superior absorbent and ductile qualities for home textiles. In addition, biodegradability of Lyocell are likely to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Lenzing AG

China Hi-Tech Group Corporation

Shangtex Holding Co. Ltd.

Growth Drivers:

Extensive use of Lyocell in manufacture of baby diapers and surgical products are most likely to propel the market growth during the forecast period. Lyocell is widely used in the fiber and apparel industry, which is directly proportional to manufacture of textiles. Rising awareness in consumers towards the use of decontaminated products is anticipated to drive the market growth.

Market Segment:

Key Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific regions are likely to account for a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to significant population and rise in improvement in standard of living. Rapid urbanization and increasing consumerism in APAC sector triggers the market growth for the forecast period.

North America and European market is most likely to gain a higher traction during the forecast period as the markets are highly developed and the demand for Lyocell is expected to grow during this period.

