Shrink Plastic Film Market worth $2.53 Billion by 2020

The report “Shrink Plastic Film Market by Type (Printed, Unprinted), Application (Beer, Water, Carbonated Soft Drinks), Application Form (Can, Bottle, Brick), Application Pack Size (3×2, 4×2, 4×3, 6×3) & Region – Global Forecast to 2020”, defines and segments the shrink film market with analysis and projections of the size of the market both in terms of value and volume. It also identifies the driving and restraining factors of the market with analysis of trends, opportunities, and challenges. The market is segmented and projected, on the basis of region into Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

The shrink film market is projected to reach USD 2.53 Billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2015 to 2020. In this report, the shrink film market is segmented by type, application, application form, application pack size, and region, and analyzed in terms of value (USD Million) and volume (‘000 tons). Shrink film on the basis of application are broadly categorized into beer, water, carbonated soft drinks, and others. Key countries which accounted for a large share in each region have been studied individually. The market size for the remaining countries in the respective regions has been studied collectively as a single market at the end of each of the respective segments. In 2014, Europe contributed to the highest demand for shrink film in the global market followed by the Americas.

Water: Largest market segment

The water segment accounted for the largest market share in 2014, followed by the carbonated soft drinks segment in the shrink film market. Water and carbonated soft drinks have contributed significantly in the demand for shrink films packaging with the increase in demand for mineral water and carbonated drinks. The growing consumption of alcoholic beverages such as beer has also contributed in demand for shrink film market.

Shrink film market, by application form

The shrink film market consists of three application form categories, namely, can, bottle, and brick. The demand for shrink film in the bottle segment accounted for the largest share in 2014.

The consumption of packaged beverages such as bottled water, milk, carbonated soft drinks, fruit juice, and energy drinks are high in the U.S. and the European countries. These are increasingly becoming popular in Asia-Pacific and RoW as well. Different designs of bottle packaging have been introduced for the purpose of branding. Soft-drinks and water are usually packaged in bottles after which shrink film is used for its secondary packaging.

Companies such as AEP Industries Inc. (U.S.), Amcor Limited (Australia), Bemis Company, INC (Wisconsin), Berry Plastics Corporation (U.S.), Ceisa Packaging SAS (France), and Coveris Holdings S.A (U.K.) are some of the players with a strong portfolio in this market. These companies have also been developing customized offerings to suit the demands of different packaging designs with high shelf appeal and eco-friendly features. Leading brands have been involved in extending the market share in developing regions such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Existing companies such as Coveris Holdings, Amcor Limited, and Bemis Company have been actively involved in the acquisition of regional suppliers to strengthen their market presence.