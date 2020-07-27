Thawing System Market | Expanding Storage Capacities of Biorepositories

PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Factors driving the growth of this market include technological advanced applications of thawing devices, expanding storage capacities of biorepositories, and increasing use of thawed cells in the treatment of cancers and diabetes.

The thawing system market is expected to reach USD 252.7 Million by 2022 from USD 139.6 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 12.6%.

Browse 98 Market Data Tables and 31 Figures spread through 166 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Thawing System Market by Type (Manual, Automated), Sample (Blood, Plasma, RBC, Platelets, Whole Blood, Embryo, Semen), End User (Blood Bank, Transfusion Center, Hospital, Tissue Bank, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical) – Global Forecast to 2022”

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=185341188

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.

Target Audience for this Report:

Manufacturers and vendors of sample thawing devices

Research associations related to blood-based diseases

Pathologists and pathology laboratories

Various research and consulting firms

Distributors of sample thawing devices

Contract research manufacturers of sample thawing devices

Healthcare institutions

Biobanks and blood transfusion centers

In vitro fertilization (IVF) centers

Research institutes

The global thawing system market is segmented by

Type Sample Type End user Region

Type

By type, the thawing system market is segmented into manual and automated devices. The manual devices segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of the global thawing system market in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include the widespread use of manual devices and their low costs.

Sample Type

By sample type, the market is classified into blood, embryo, ovum, semen, and other samples. The blood segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global thawing system market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand of blood and blood products and rising incidence of chronic diseases around the globe.

Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=185341188

Region

The global thawing system market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. North America will continue to dominate the global thawing system market in the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centered in Japan, China, and India. Factors such as rising focus of major players in emerging Asian countries and government support are driving the growth of the thawing system market in this region.

Key Players

Major industry players launched innovative products to maintain and improve their position in the thawing system market. Helmer Scientific (US), Sarstedt (Germany), Sartorius (Germany), BioCision (US), and Boekel Scientific (US) have been identified as the key players in this market. These companies have a broad product portfolio with comprehensive features and have also launched innovative products. These leaders also have products for all end users in this market, a strong geographical presence, and they focus on continuous product innovations.

Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=185341188