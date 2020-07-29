Chantilly Design & Build Company List Top Kitchen Remodel Ideas For 2020

Chantilly, Virginia, 2020-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Monumental Contractors, a Chantilly design & build company, recently shared a blog explaining the top kitchen remodel ideas for 2020. The post is intended to be useful for both homeowners and landlords and covers various types of kitchen renovation ideas.

One of the first few ideas the post lists regards introducing dark blue hues to a kitchen in order to accentuate small spaces. Blue has been proven to match well with several different types of colors, including grey, beige and brown.

The blog also describes how dramatic backsplashes, like slab, can add a vibrant splash of color to a kitchen. “Extending the countertop material up the backsplash allows you to streamline the number materials in a kitchen creating a clean and contemporary look,” says Tina Rich of Tina Rich Design. The post also lists other ideas that are very in tune with the times, including colorful (turquoise or pink) kitchen tiles, archipelagos or other similar islands to separate prepping and cooking areas, steel hoods, warm finishes, and open shelving for decor and modern appliances, as well as a potential farm to table (rather than simply using this for dinner and glassware as has been often done for years). Sleek cabinetry and dark countertops can also be great remodeling ideas.

Overall, it appears that navy millwork is set to be a huge trend for kitchens in 2020, as many people believe navy generally blends well with brass and marble. Dual sinks have also been proven to make cleaning up after meals extremely easier.

Monumental Contractors is a family owned-and-operated contracting company that serves the DC Metro Area. They are dedicated to offering top-quality customer service and detailed workmanship and strive to embody four key values: integrity, quality, accountability and respect. Their business is built nearly exclusively on referrals, and you can call them at 703-552-9626 or contact them online at https://monumentalgc.com/ for a free design appointment. Aside from remodeling kitchens, bathrooms, basements, additions like porches and sheds and entire homes, Monumental Contractors also provides restoration to areas damaged by fire, storms or water. You’ll hardly find a more reliable contracting company in your area. Monumental Contractors is located at 14524 Lee Road, Suite B, Chantilly, Virginia 20151.

###