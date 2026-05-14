Dan Home Painting Services Expands Professional Painting Services in Kew

Dan Home Painting Services has expanded its professional painting services in Kew, Melbourne, offering high-quality residential and commercial painting solutions. The company provides interior painting, exterior house painting, roof painting, spray painting, and renovation services with a strong focus on quality workmanship, customer satisfaction, and long-lasting results.

Dan Home Painting Services is proud to announce the expansion of its professional painting services in Kew. As trusted Painters in Kew, the company now provides more residential painting and commercial painting solutions for homes, offices, retail stores, restaurants, and business properties across Kew and nearby Melbourne suburbs.

Known for reliable workmanship, attention to detail, and quality finishes, Dan Home Painting Services continues to help local property owners improve the look and value of their spaces with expert painting services.

Professional Painting Services for Homes and Businesses in Kew

Dan Home Painting Services offers a complete range of painting and renovation services for homeowners and businesses, making them one of the trusted Painters in Kew for quality interior and exterior painting solutions.

Residential Painting Services

The company provides:

Interior painting services

Exterior house painting

Roof painting

Home repainting

Feature wall painting

Spray painting services

Fence painting

House touch-ups and colour updates

Professional painters help homeowners refresh bedrooms, kitchens, bathrooms, living rooms, and outdoor spaces using premium paints and modern painting methods.

Commercial Painting Services

Dan Home Painting Services also supports local businesses with:

Office painting services

Commercial interior painting

Restaurant painting

Retail store painting

Epoxy floor coating

Commercial spray painting

Warehouse painting solutions

Flexible scheduling helps reduce business downtime while delivering clean and professional painting results.

Local Painters in Kew Focus on Quality and Customer Satisfaction

The team uses high-quality paint products, detailed surface preparation, and professional finishing techniques to create smooth and long-lasting results.

“Our goal is to provide reliable painting services with honest communication and excellent workmanship,” said the founder of Dan Home Painting Services. “We are excited to help more homeowners and businesses in Kew improve their properties with professional painting solutions.”

About Dan Home Painting Services

Dan Home Painting Services is a Melbourne-based painting company providing residential painting services, commercial painting services, roof painting, spray painting, and renovation painting solutions across Kew and surrounding suburbs.

The company is committed to delivering professional painting results with affordable pricing, attention to detail, and customer-focused service.

Contact Information

Address: 7 Dalray CL, Mill Park

Victoria, 3082

Call: 0422 311 234

Email: info@danhomepainting.com.au