CodeSigningStore Announces the Launch of DigiCert Code Signing Certificates

CodeSigningStore.com announces the launch of two new products for software publishers and developers – standard Code Signing Certificate and EV Code Signing Certificate, both from the leading Certificate Authority DigiCert.

St. Petersburg, Florida, 020-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — CodeSigningStore.com, a value-added reseller of code signing certificates provided by popular certificate authorities, announces the launch of two more code signing certificates from one of the most respected certificate brands, DigiCert.

These products from DigiCert are offered alongside certificates from four other popular Certificate Authorities (CAs): Comodo, Sectigo, Thawte, and Symantec—all at a discounted price.

CodeSigningStore.com now offers a full range of code signing certificates to cater to the needs of any organization—ranging from individual developers all the way to the largest corporations.

DigiCert code signing certificates purchased from CodeSigningStore.com are the exact same certificates that you see on the website of DigiCert—the only difference is pricing. If you’re a software developer looking for DigiCert to verify your digital identity (or let’s say a “virtual shrink wrap” protection of your application or software) you can count on us.

CodeSigningStore.com provides both types of DigiCert Code Signing Certificates:

DigiCert Code Signing Certificate, also called Organization Validated (OV) or Standard Code Signing Certificate.

DigiCert EV Code Signing Certificate.

DigiCert Code Signing Certificate meets all the latest security and encryption standards to help software developers/publishers eliminate pop-up warning messages such as “Unknown Publisher” that operating systems or web browsers display for unsigned software.

The DigiCert Code Signing Certificate is supported by:

All major Microsoft platforms and applications such as Windows 8, Windows 10, and Microsoft Authenticode.

Microsoft file-formats (including 32 and 64-bit) such as OCX, DLL, MSI, CAB, EXE, and Kernel Software.

Microsoft Silverlight applications or XAF files.

Adobe Air-based applications.

Java-based Applets and applications.

Mozilla object files.

CodeSigningStore.com provides full customer support that includes chat and ticket support for any query, challenge, or issue faced during certificate purchase or installation. Also, the website includes a wide range of articles covering common topics related to code signing certificates, including troubleshooting guides for solving errors that new developers commonly face during the installation process.

