Accel Research Sites selected as location for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial

LAKE MARY, Fla, 2020-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Biotechnology companies continue to pioneer research in the race to develop a vaccine against COVID-19. Now, Central Floridians will have the chance to help make that a reality with one of these clinical trials.

Accel Clinical Services, the parent company of Accel Research Sites, today announced that its DeLand clinical research unit would serve as one of the sites for Moderna’s COVE Study of its potential COVID-19 vaccine. It is the only location in Central Florida for this clinical trial.

“The Moderna team has seen promising results in previous phases of testing for this vaccine,” said Matt Maxwell, CEO of Accel Research Sites. “We’re honored to have been selected as a site for Phase 3 of this study and look forward to assisting in this work, which is critical for our industry, community, and world.”

The COVE Study is the next phase in the development of Moderna’s mRNA-1273 vaccine, which is meant to prevent COVID-19, the disease resulting from SARS-CoV-2. The study team recently released its Phase 1 findings in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The Phase 3 study will involve 30,000 participants across 87 study locations. The study is designed to test the efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine to prevent COVID-19 for up to two years after the second dose.

Accel Research Sites is seeking participants for the trial, as well as for other COVID-19 vaccine trials. They are specifically calling on those who might be at a higher risk of being exposed to SARS-CoV-2, including teachers, healthcare workers, theme park workers and grocery store employees.

Accel Research Sites anticipates the need for 2,500 participants over the next several years at its DeLand site. Men and women 18 and older who are at high risk for infection are eligible for the Moderna study. Those who have had COVID-19 are not eligible. All of the inclusion and exclusion criteria are listed here.

The study is expected to begin Monday, July 27, running through October 2022, with patients receiving injections on Day 1 and Day 29.

Those interested in participating in the study in Central Florida can visit covidorlando.com. Accel Research Sites is also involved in several other studies. Even those who are not sure about their eligibility are encouraged to submit their information. An Accel Research Sites staff member will reach out to further evaluate eligibility.

Accel Research Sites provides novel treatment options in all major therapeutic areas. It has more than 30 locations, including a 62-bed Phase 1 unit in Florida and units in Georgia and Alabama. Accel Research Sites has enrolled more than 12,000 patients in more than 1,000 trials since its inception in 1998.

For more information about Accel Research Sites, visit accelresearchsites.com.

About Accel Clinical Services

Accel Clinical Services is a portfolio of companies dedicated to supporting independent physicians and their patients in the delivery of high-quality medical care. It serves as the parent company to subsidiaries built to align services around the needs of its customers: Accel Research Sites, Accel Trial Connections Network, Accel Patient Communities, Accel Provider Communities, and Accel Research Management.

About Accel Research Sites

Accel Research Sites is a multi-therapeutic network of clinical research sites dedicated to the expert delivery of treatment options to patients and providers. They partner with the most innovative and significant pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies worldwide to advance healthcare and wellness in the communities they serve.

