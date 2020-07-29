Emulsifiers and Co-Emulsifiers Market Size 2020 | Insights & Forecast Research Report to 2030

The global emulsifiers and co-emulsifiers market is expected to grow at a healthy 6.7% CAGR between 2020 and 2030. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a substantial increase in the consumption of processed foods and beverages. This is a critical factor boosting the adoption of emulsifiers and co-emulsifiers during the crisis period. However, disruptions in supply chains, in terms of raw materials will hamper market developments in the short term.

“Rapid industrialization and expansion of the global food & beverage sector is aiding demand for emulsifiers and co-emulsifiers. Transitioning consumer preferences associated with texture, quality, nutrition value, and taste of food products in the region will impact the dynamics of emulsifiers industry in the near future post pandemic,” says the FACT.MR analyst.

Emulsifiers and Co-Emulsifiers Market – Important Takeaways

Mono and diglycerides hold major market share, aided by superior homogenization and stabilization characteristics.

Bakery and confectionary applications are contributing significantly to revenue driven by innovations in allergen free and nutrition products.

Europe is a prominent regional market for emulsifiers and co-emulsifiers supported by extensive dairy and bakery vertical uses.

Emulsifiers and Co-Emulsifiers Market – Driving Factors

Multifunctional applications in the food and beverage sector is a primary contributor to revenue of emulsifier and co-emulsifiers market.

Industrialization of food and beverage sector is a key factor bolstering market demand.

Consumer bias associated with food texture, nutrition, and taste influences market developments.

Emulsifiers and Co-Emulsifiers Market – Leading Constraints

Trans-fat components of emulsifiers and co-emulsifiers create health risks thus hindering adoption of emulsifiers and co-emulsifiers

Risk of allergenic ingredients hinders market growth opportunities.

Anticipated Market Impact by the Coronavirus Outbreak

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a negative impact on the overall food and beverage industry. Lockdown measures have disrupted supply chains and production operations. However, changes in consumer bias have positively influenced a number of processed food and beverage products, which in turn has increased the demand for emulsifiers and co-emulsifiers, which will mitigate losses during the crisis.

Competition Landscape

Manufacturers in the emulsifiers and co-emulsifiers market are pushing for research and development of natural emulsifiers and co-emulsifiers. For instance, DuPont has introduced its plant based Danisco Planit range of alternative food solutions including emulsifier formulations.

Major players in the industry include but are not limited to Evonik Industries AG, Ingredion Inc., Solvay S.A., Koninklijke DSM, and Lubrizol Corp.

More on the Report

FACT.MR’s provides detailed data on emulsifiers and co-emulsifier market. The market is divided in terms of product type (mono, di-glycerides & derivatives, lecithin, stearoyl lactylates, sorbitan esters, and others), and end use (food & beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, detergent, and others), across six key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and Middle East and Africa).

