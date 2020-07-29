Gas Compressors Market Competitive Landscape | Financial Performance | Research Report

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ —

Global gas compressor market research report offers a complete breakdown of the industry scope, assumptions, segmentation, key strategies, revenue, shares and size of top players. This syndicated research report also provides application, regional, products insights and offer ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions.

Market Overview:

The global gas compressor market is expected to display higher growth rate over the upcoming years. Rapid surge in the market is credited to the rapid advancement in oil & gas industry and shifting trend towards replacement of coal with gas for power generation across the globe.

Key Players:

Burckhardt Compression

Ariel

Atlas Copco

Ingersoll Rand

GE

Bauber

HMS Group

CHKZ LLC

Growth Drivers:

Increasing energy demand from developing economies such as India, China, Brazil and South Africa is expected to drive the growth of gas compressors market over the forecast period. Globally, market is predicted to generate massive revenue over the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for industry participants to invest in research and development of gas compressors.

Rising investment for natural gas-based power generation owing to the implementation of several environmental policies and energy diversification efforts is expected to fuel market demand for gas compressors over the coming years. Furthermore, increasing oil exploration activities in North America and Middle-East region is predicted to open up additional avenues for industry participants in the upcoming years. Growing preference towards power generation from eco-friendly fuel by developed and developing economies across the globe is projected to favor the market growth over the forthcoming years.

Market Segment:

Key Type:

Centrifugal Type

Reciprocating Type

Screw Type

Key Application:

Process Applications

Industrial Applications

Key Region:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Regional Insights:

North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in implementation of latest technologies in oil & gas industry, surge in number of research & development activities and existence of well-established industrial infrastructure in the region. In European region, Germany, France, and United Kingdom are projected to witness steady growth.

Asia-Pacific region is estimated to hold a major share in the gas compressors industry with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with strong economic growth, growing preference towards eco-friendly fuel for power generation purposes, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

