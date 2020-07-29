Automotive Gear Shifter Market Upstream and Downstream | Key Players | Research Report

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ —

Global automotive gear shifter market research report offers a complete breakdown of the industry scope, assumptions, segmentation, key strategies, revenue, shares and size of top players. This syndicated research report also provides application, regional, products insights and offer ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions.

Market Overview:

The global automotive gear shifter market is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Automotive gear shifters are required to match engine power with the change in drive power under dynamic conditions. In addition, a gear shift is expected to be constant with the vehicle so that it remains prepared for the next gear shift. Hence, an optimal conversion of engine power plays a vital role in enhancing the driving conditions and fuel economy. Moreover, gear shift strategies are relatively necessary in order to deal with gear shift, engine start, clutch slip and their effect on gear control/shift.

Key Players:

Kongsberg

ZF

GHSP

SL Corporation

Sila

Growth Drivers:

Automotive gear shifter market is driven by growth in automotive industry and vendor emphasis on electronic replacement with an objective to enhance efficiency of transmission system to change the speed of changing gears. Rise in disposable income followed by growing awareness in the vehicle occupants and rise in use of electronics in vehicles propels the market growth. In addition, increase in demand for mid-size and luxury vehicles in the recent years is more likely to trigger the market growth.

Market Segment:

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Manual Mode

Automatic Mode

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific regions are more likely to encounter a higher CAGR during the forecast period on the grounds of tremendous demand by consumers for automobile, which in turn has helped the market growth.

North American and European markets have resulted in a higher CAGR during the estimated period owing to presence of automobile OEMs and automotive component suppliers in the region.

