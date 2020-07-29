Gastric Electrical Stimulators Market Forecast, Size and Gross Margin Analysis by 2022

29th July 2020 – Global Gastric Electrical Stimulators Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Gastric electrical stimulator (GES) is also termed, as implantable gastric stimulator is a device used to manage gastroparesis.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of the market are government initiative by funding for healthcare infrastructure, the availability of favorable reimbursement policy, the growing geriatric population, and a growing number of cases related to diabetes (type 1 and type 2), obesity, and gastroparesis. However, lack of skilled professionals may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. Gastric electrical stimulator market is segmented based on product type, indication, end-user, and region.

Low and high frequency GES devices are the product types that are explored in gastric electrical stimulator in the forecast period. Low gastric electrical stimulator device sector is estimated to grow at the higher CAGR in the years to come.

Based on indication, refractory nausea, gastroparesis, obesity, and others classify gastric electrical stimulators market. Gastroparesis sector accounted for the substantial market share of gastric electrical stimulator and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason could be the growing number of patients suffering from gastroparesis. Also, the number of patients with obesity is estimated to grow at the highest in the years to come.

The gastric electrical stimulator market is categorized based on end-users like ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, clinics, and others. Hospital sector accounted for the substantial market share of gastric electrical stimulator and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason could the high demand and institutional review board’s approval to use stimulators for gastroparesis patients. In addition, ambulatory surgical sector is estimated to grow at the fastest pace in the years to come.

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

ANS

EnteroMedics

IntraPace

Medtronic

MetaCure

Rishena

