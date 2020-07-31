Carmel NYC Airport Limousines Launches Special Program to Reduce Coronavirus Risk Traveling between Washington DC, Boston, and NYC

New York, United States, 2020-Jul-31 — /EPR Network/ — Cancelling your flight doesn’t mean that you must cancel your New York Airport Limousine between Washington DC, Boston, and NYC. Book a Carmel car instead! Riding with Carmel Limousine in New York to Washington/Boston instead of flying reduces your chances of exposure by 99%, takes the same time as flying, and can even be cheaper; all things considered.

Dr. Avik Kabessa, Carmel’s CEO commented, “Many of our customers traveling to Washington D.C and Boston have canceled their flights and have booked a Carmel Limos in NYC Airport to drive them instead. At an unbeatable $440* per trip for a sedan with up to 3 passengers, Carmel has the lowest prices in the NYC area and its’ cost is even lower than the cost of flying (with 2-days’ notice) if you and a friend travel together!”

Between overcrowded lines at airport security, penned seating areas, and the enclosed aircraft with constantly re-circulating air, eliminating this risky exposure claims that riding with Carmel reduces the risk by 99% only logical. Additionally, it has become increasingly possible that everyone on a flight — or even an entire airport – may be quarantined for 2 weeks, for reasons that have nothing to do with your cautious behavior. Riding Carmel Limousine in New York NY to Washington/Boston eliminates that risk.

And, it will not be longer than a flight. The average time spent getting to the airport…40 minutes. For check-in and security, it’s 80 minutes. Flight time to Washington DC or Boston is 80 minutes. And from the airport to your destination averages another 40 minutes. Put it all together, total door-to-door travel time flying between NYC and Washington or Boston is 240 minutes (4 hours). FYI, the average door-to-door travel time with Carmel Limos between NYC and Washington or Boston is 4 or fewer hours. We rest our case with NYC Airport Limousines!

You deserve to live your life uninterrupted. Don’t miss the important business meeting, vacation trip, or family gathering. Travel in the comfort of Carmel Limos NYC Airport with your chauffeur and we politely remind you there is no need to shake the driver’s hand! Have a safe, healthy, and comfortable trip!

“We believe America is stronger than the Coronavirus and should keep flying like we’re used to, but with added care, just like we do with the Flu. Having said that, if an opportunity like the Carmel New York Airport Limousine special allows us to drive in a private car instead of flying without changing our plans, why not take it?” Dr. Kabessa concluded.

Tolls (if taken, round trip) and gratuities (always up to the customer’s discretion) are not included. Book using the Carmel New York Limousine app, online at www.CarmelLimo.com, or call Carmel at 212-666-6666 for more information.

For 35 years, New York City-based Carmel Car and Limousine in New York, has been the transportation service of choice for New Yorkers and visitors, providing affordable, safe, reliable, private transportation to and from all destinations in any of 300 major cities around the world. Carmel’s free worldwide mobile APP comes with $36 car cash when the user downloads the APP. It is available at the APP store or carmellimo.com.

SOURCE Carmel Car and Limousine Limousine in New York.