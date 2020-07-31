Troop 313 Climbs up the Ranks with New 1st Class Scout

CLEARWATER, USA, 2020-Jul-31 — /EPR Network/ — On Friday 24th July, Scout Troop 313, chartered by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, announced Matthew Trainor as their newest First Class Scout.

“We can’t quite meet normally,” said Matthew Trainor, newest First Class Scout for Troop 313. “But we have a really good troop, so we have been keeping up with our online meetings, pushing each other through merit badges and having fun all the way. We even had a Scout from the Troop get to Eagle Scout!”

The earliest Scouts could earn only three ranks: Tenderfoot, Second Class, and First Class, which covered basic Scouting skills. The BSA soon added three higher ranks to recognize First Class Scouts who earned merit badges: Life, Star, and Eagle.

In 1925, Star was placed before Life (because the five points of a star could represent five merit badges). Over the years, the advancement plan has changed little, but specific requirements have grown to include merit badges such as atomic energy, computers and programing climbing.

Scouts obtaining their First Class rank are halfway to becoming an Eagle Scout, the highest achievement attainable.

“I always feel proud when one of the Scouts makes it to their next rank” said Chris Lumsden Scout Master for Troop 313. “So far Troop 313 has made thirty-three Eagle Scouts and we are very proud of this. There is nothing more rewarding than seeing those boys grow up to become more able men.”

Troop 313 is open to those of any faith, as with any troop. Youth in the Scouting program are encouraged to be faithful and loyal, as laid out in the Scout Oath and Law.

About the Church of Scientology

