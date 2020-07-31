Dallas Startup Transforming the Daycare Industry

Dallas, Texas, 2020-Jul-31 — /EPR Network/ — The COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally changed the childcare needs of American families and disrupted the business as usual model of daycare operators. To survive, the daycare industry must realign itself with the new realities that families face, such as when parents need to work from home, work irregular schedules, run errands, or carve out some personal time. Parentdayout.com, a Dallas-based startup, is helping daycare facilities do exactly that.

The platform is the brainchild of a NYC mom, who has reimagined the age-old concept of a parent day out, transforming it into a brand-new childcare service. With licensed daycare centers in the role of hosts and families as their guests, Parent Day Out packages center-based childcare into short-term service sessions, that parents can reserve in advance or on the fly.

Participating daycare centers offer the service right alongside, and as a complement to their existing childcare programs, creating a new revenue stream for their business while providing invaluable support to their families. “It’s a win for the entire childcare ecosystem, and especially, for its key stakeholders, that being families, teachers and daycare operators”, says Jessica Perno, CEO of Parent Day Out.

Facilities can host a Parent Day Out Event during and outside of traditional care hours, including weekdays, evenings, and weekends and these can be managed as one-off experiences or offered to families on an ongoing basis. Each Host Facility tailors the service to the specific needs of its families, including schedule, service rates, eligibility, staffing and capacity. The booking process is fully automated with both parents and hosts able to manage all appointments online.

Jazmine H, an owner of three daycare centers said:

“Over the last few months, as our attendance plummeted by over 80%, I knew that something needed to be done, for the sake of my families, my teachers and my business.

“What my team loves about the Parent Day Out Service is its flexibility. At times, we host multiple events per week, while at other times it is a once a month thing for us. Additionally, we are now much better positioned to attract and serve previously disenfranchised groups within our community, such as single parents, military families and families of first responders.”

Bottom line: with coverage across the continental US, the Parent Day Out Platform connects parents needing some personal time with a network of Host Facilities, providing both sides of the childcare marketplace with unparalleled options, and flexibility. It is the future of center-based childcare.

Company Name: Parent Day Out

Address: 1920 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75201

Tel No: 415-432-9100

E-mail Id: eugene@parentdayout.com