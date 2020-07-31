Aluminum Solder Wire Market Top Manufacturers | Major Buyers | Forecast Research Report

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-31 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Overview:

The global aluminum solder wire market is expected to display higher growth rate in the upcoming years. Globally, aluminum solder wire market is predicted to generate massive revenue over the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for industry participants to invest in research and development of aluminum solder wires.

Key Players:

Norsk Hydro ASA

Novametal Group S.A.

Axon’ Cable S.A.S.

Rea Magnet Wire Company

Superior Flux & Mfg.

Growth Drivers:

Rapid surge in the market is credited to the rising demand from electronic industry and increasing product penetration in the global market. Additionally, aluminum solder wire is highly cost efficient in comparison with traditional solder wires. Rising demand from automotive sector for production of lightweight automobile vehicles is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. Aluminum solder wire exhibits excellent properties such as lightweight, high mechanical strength and corrosion resistance.

Growing preference towards aluminum soldering from construction and electrical industries is further propelling market growth over the forecast timeframe. In addition, aluminum wires are increasingly adopted for various home electrical appliances, switches, circuit breakers and motors. Aluminum solder wire also offer key benefits such as corrosion resistance and retention of temperature at lower temperature.

Market Segment:

Report contents include

Analysis of the aluminum solder wire market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast

Regional analysis including growth estimates

Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

Profiles on aluminum solder wire including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Key regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Regional Insights:

North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in implementation of latest technologies in manufacturing sector, surge in number of research & development activities and existence of well-established industrial infrastructure in the region. In European region, Germany, France, and United Kingdom are projected to witness steady growth.

