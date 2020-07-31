Aluminum Solder Wire Market Top Manufacturers | Major Buyers | Forecast Research Report

Global aluminum solder wire market research report offers a complete breakdown of the industry scope, assumptions, segmentation, key strategies, revenue, shares and size of top players. This syndicated research report also provides application, regional, products insights and offer ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions.

Market Overview:

The global aluminum solder wire market is expected to display higher growth rate in the upcoming years. Globally, aluminum solder wire market is predicted to generate massive revenue over the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for industry participants to invest in research and development of aluminum solder wires.

Key Players:

  • Norsk Hydro ASA
  • Novametal Group S.A.
  • Axon’ Cable S.A.S.
  • Rea Magnet Wire Company
  • Superior Flux & Mfg. 

Growth Drivers: 

Rapid surge in the market is credited to the rising demand from electronic industry and increasing product penetration in the global market. Additionally, aluminum solder wire is highly cost efficient in comparison with traditional solder wires. Rising demand from automotive sector for production of lightweight automobile vehicles is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. Aluminum solder wire exhibits excellent properties such as lightweight, high mechanical strength and corrosion resistance.

Growing preference towards aluminum soldering from construction and electrical industries is further propelling market growth over the forecast timeframe. In addition, aluminum wires are increasingly adopted for various home electrical appliances, switches, circuit breakers and motors. Aluminum solder wire also offer key benefits such as corrosion resistance and retention of temperature at lower temperature.

Market Segment: 

Report contents include

  • Analysis of the aluminum solder wire market including revenues, future growth, market outlook
  • Historical data and forecast
  • Regional analysis including growth estimates
  • Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.
  • Profiles on aluminum solder wire including products, sales/revenues, and market position
  • Market structure, market drivers and restraints. 

Key regions

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa
  • South America

Regional Insights: 

North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in implementation of latest technologies in manufacturing sector, surge in number of research & development activities and existence of well-established industrial infrastructure in the region. In European region, Germany, France, and United Kingdom are projected to witness steady growth.

