Cable Ties Market Sales Growth Rate | Revenue Drivers Study| Application Analysis

Global cable ties market research report offers a complete breakdown of the industry scope, assumptions, segmentation, key strategies, revenue, shares and size of top players. This syndicated research report also provides application, regional, products insights and offer ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions.

Market Overview:

The global cable ties market is expected to display higher growth rate over the upcoming years. Globally, cable ties market is predicted to generate massive revenue over the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for industry participants to invest in research and development of cable ties.

Key Players:

The 3M

Advanced Cable Ties

Bay State Cable Ties LLC

YueQing Bontley Electric

Acme Seals Group

Growth Drivers:

Rapid surge in the market is credited to the rising demand from food & beverages industry, and retail sector. Development of metal detectable cable ties is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Growing adoption of metal as well as nylon cable ties from pharmaceutical sector is anticipated to boost the demand of cable ties over the forecast period. Different types of cable ties such as counting zip tie, wire tie, zipper tie, wire wrap, hose tie, rat belt, and mouse belt are gaining popularity among end-use industries in the past few years. Use of cable ties for wide range of application ranging from bundling of cables to flameproof applications is estimated to amplify market value for cable ties in the upcoming years.

Market Segment:

Key regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Regional Insights:

North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in implementation of latest technologies in manufacturing sector, surge in number of research & development activities and existence of well-established industrial infrastructure in the region. In European region, Germany, France, and United Kingdom are projected to witness slower growth due to the volatility in cost of raw material and rising concerns related to environmental hazards.

Asia-Pacific region is estimated to hold a major share in the cable ties industry with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with strong economic growth, rising manufacturing activities, growing retail sector and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

