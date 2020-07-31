Uptake of EV Traction Motor Impacted by COVID-19, Market to Remain Dormant in Near Term, Projects Fact.MR

A new Fact.MR report on the EV Traction Motor market provides a comprehensive, top-down approach of the evolution of the market, and estimates opportunities in various segments. The study offers a scrutiny of all regional factors and key global trends that have impacted the growth dynamic during the historical period. The sizing of the key segments and regional markets are offered in both in relation to value (US$Mn/Bn) and volume (n units) during the forecast period 2017 – 2026. The study by Fact.MR offers an uncluttered overview of prevailing opportunities in various regions, promising avenues in key segments, and competitive landscape.

The study provides insights into major opportunities, prevailing competitive dynamics, and key government regulations that will be crucial to the expansion of key regional markets. Quantitative estimations include their share and size in the global Hybrid EV Traction Motors market. Additionally, the report provide figures related with total increase in opportunities of different promising regional markets. The study also focuses on some of the major macroeconomic trends that will be crucial to the generation of new avenues in various regional markets.

Fact.MR’s market study claims that several trends and drivers will underscore growth in the global EV Traction Motor market over the stated assessment period. It is noteworthy here that Fact.MR undertook extensive research to prepare the comprehensive study on EV Traction Motor market. Present-day research techniques were used to extract data and information for analysis. Credible sources, of both primary and secondary type, were made use of.

The report also presents company overview, strategies deployed, financial overview, and insights into product launches by key players operating in the vendor landscape of the market.

Top products include:

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM)

Induction/Asynchronous Motor

Hybrid Motors (HM)

Switched Reluctance Motor (SRM)

The report on EV Traction Motor market elaborates upon the following end-use segments:

Electric Vehicle

Plug-In Electric Vehicle

Mild Hybrid Vehicle

Full Hybrid Vehicles

Key Players of Global EV Traction Motor Market include:

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

Magnetic Systems Technology

Parker-Hannifin Corp.

SKF AB

Valeo SA

It is quite significant to note here that the market is competitive and has a decent number of players operating the landscape.

The report on EV Traction Motor market includes the following regions in its analysis:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The EV Traction Motor market report provides the following information:

Prominent trends and drivers and how will they contribute to market growth over the forecast period

Region-wise, how will different segments behave in terms of opportunities, threats, and growth potential

Players and products who would command a sizeable share of the market

Segments which will contribute notably to growth in EV Traction Motor market, information on emerging opportunities

