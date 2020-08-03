Sentry IMS Completed The Integration of Tranzpay Digital Payment Platform  

Anaheim, Calif, 2020-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — Sentry IMS Based in Anaheim, Ca whom provides next-generation Agency management software to insurance agencies, has completed the integration of Tranzpay’s digital payment platform, which caters to the insurance industry. This integration will enable Insurance agencies to achieve paperless operation by eliminating the paper checks and increase their cash flow utilizing Tranzpay’s next day funding platform.

Based in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, Tranzpay offers a digital payment platform and is a recognized player in the insurance vertical to Carriers, MGA’s, and insurance agencies. By joining forces with Sentry IMS, the partnership provides agency owners with the ability to collect electronic payments directly within the Sentry Agency Management. System.

“Eliminating the need for agents to leave Sentry’s ecosystem to fulfill payments will save both time and create seamless efficiencies for Sentry IMS users. We are excited to partner with Sentry to bring the future of payments to their clients,” says Skip Gilleland, VP of Marketing at Tranzpay. “We are delighted to bring our customers payment solutions within our management system and even more so to do this by teaming up with Tranzpay,” says Carlos Humphrey, the C.E.O. of Sentry.

About Tranzpay

Tranzpay provides small and mid-size businesses with electronic payment solutions. Since its founding, Tranzpay has focused on optimizing payment acceptance by providing payment models that meet each client’s unique needs. Implementing a global acquiring strategy allows Tranzpay to provide its clients with a customizable suite of solutions that mitigate risk and reduce cost. Staying at the forefront of payment technology, Tranzpay accelerates electronic payment acceptance by utilizing the latest in seamless integration methods, providing friction-less payment acceptance for clients and their customers. For more information, please visit tranzpay.io (https://www.tranzpay.io/).

About Sentry IMS

Anaheim, CA-based Sentry IMS provides insurance agencies with a reliable, secure, and affordable management system using a modern approach and a user-friendly portal. Insurance agencies benefit from the many tools that Sentry offers to help their businesses grow by making everyday tasks and communications with both staff and customers easier. For more information, please visit https://sentryims.com/.