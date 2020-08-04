Maritime Satellite Communication Market Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025 | MarketsandMarkets

According to new market research report on “Maritime Satellite Communication Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Solution (VSAT and MSS), Service (Tracking and Monitoring, Voice, Video, Data), End User (Merchant Shipping, Offshore, Government), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, size is expected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2020 to USD 3.2 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period. Escalating the need for enriched data communication to improve operation efficiency, onboard security & surveillance, and employee/passenger welfare in maritime is driving the market.

Browse and in-depth TOC on “Maritime Satellite Communication Market”

221 – Tables

42 – Figures

216 – Pages

Furthermore, The major factor driving the maritime satellite communication market is the need to attain improved connectivity between the land and sea operations and realizing benefits in faster repair times, preventative maintenance, fuel-saving, and real-time navigation.

Download PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=113822978

Ka-band segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

This section studies the maritime satellite communication VSAT portfolio. Ka-band operates under frequency 26.5-40 GHz. It is an extremely high frequency, commonly used in HD satellite TV. It is used by the maritime industry to support marine VSAT services. Ka-band incurs significant implementation cost but relatively low maintenance. It is susceptible to rain fade. Inmarsat was the first company to provide Ka-band VSAT services. As more Ka-band bandwidth becomes available, other players also started using Ka-band to deliver their communication services

The video service segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

The video service segment of the maritime satellite communication service includes streaming of high definition photos & videos and online TV channel broadcast services. Video services enable the crew to get in touch with family through videoconferencing, get information & update on news, sports, and favorite TV programs, and many other services. Live video service can help onboard technicians to get live assistance from experts to resolve problems. High-quality live video transfer needs reliability and sufficient bandwidth.

Inquiry Before Buying@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=113822978

APAC to account for the highest market share during the forecast period

The maritime satellite communication market in APAC is the largest in terms of market size. APAC is the fastest-growing region in the maritime satellite communication market. Many countries in the APAC region are likely to adopt maritime satellite communication solutions owing to high demands, specifically in the oil and gas, merchant shipping, mining, and passenger shipping verticals. The APAC region is implementing maritime satellite communication solutions significantly. The maritime satellite technology has been adopted in this region to incorporate advanced communication networks to communicate with employees, such as crew working at remote offshore locations.

The major maritime satellite communication market vendors include Inmarsat (UK), Iridium Communications (US), Thuraya (UAE) Hughes Network Systems (US), KVH Industries (US), Viasat (US), Speedcast (Australia), ST Engineering (Singapore), NSSLGlobal (England), Marlink (France), ORBOCOMM (US), Navarino (Greece), Network Innovations (Canada), GTMaritime (England), AST Group (UK), Isotropic Networks (Wisconsin), Norsat International (Ontario), Satcom Global (Canada), Intelsat (US), and Orbit Communication Systems (Israel).

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the world’s No. 2 firm in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “RT” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

Markets and Markets

UNIT no 802, Tower no. 7, SEZ

Magarpatta city, Hadapsar

Pune, Maharashtra 411013, India

1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/maritime-satellite-communication.asp

Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/maritime-satellite-communication-market-113822978.html