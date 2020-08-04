MEAT N’ BONE LAUNCHES THE FIRST ON-DEMAND MEAT DELIVERY MOBILE APPLICATION FOR APPLE AND ANDROID

Miami, FL, 2020-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ — Meat N’ Bone has quickly become South Florida’s purveyor of Premium Quality Meats to the home consumer. The company has recently been featured in Forbes, Business Insider and the Washington post.

After over a year of development, Meat N’ Bone finally launched their official Meat Delivery App for its home market, South Florida. The app is available at both the Apple Store (Apple) and the Play Store (Android). This is the first of its kind application, enabling a convenient and safe way to buy meats online.

The app was developed by their partners at GoGrab and powered by Google’s latest software development kit “Flutter”.

“Meat N’ Bone is a tech-enabled butcher shop, a throwback to the times when people had access to proper meat but with the convenience of this amazon-fueled world of on-demand. Our new app will is a key element for the new customer behavior and adds a convenient layer of safety to buy meats during the COVID19 pandemic”, says CEO Luis Mata.

Using the app customers have access to the most unique lineup in the meat industry consisting in more than 300 individually packed meats from the best programs in the US and from around the world; G1 Certified USDA CHOICE and PRIME, Wagyu-Angus Cross Beef from Australia, Japanese A5 from Japan as well as Fish & Seafood, lamb, duck, domestic and Iberico pork, chicken, turkey. The app allows consumers to order right from their phone and schedule their delivery for whenever they want it (2 hours, same day or next day delivery options available).

Meat N’ Bone, a Miami Startup, is a hyperlocal online butcher shop. They sell everything from premium beef (including USDA Prime and Wagyu A5) to Iberico Pork, game Meats and Seafood. You can order any of their 300+ products on offer and have it delivered fresh to your door, anywhere in America, in under 48 hours – or in just 2 hours if you’re in South Florida. Customers can even request a “Grill Master” to go cook at their own events.

The guys between Meat N’ Bone: Luis, Gabriel and German are friends, and food fanatics. They started the business after being constantly frustrated by the low quality beef offerings found in Miami. Three years later, these three foodie friends ended up delivering meat all over America.

Meat N’ Bone has grown exponentially over the prior two years, and while most of their sales remain online they have 2 boutiques where customers can experience a different way of buying meat.

