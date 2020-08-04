Key Market Dynamics in 3D Laser Scanner Market

Northbrook, USA, 2020-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “3D Laser Scanner Market by Range (Short, Medium, and Long), Product (Tripod Mounted, Fixed CMM Based, Portable CMM Based, and Desktop), Offering (Hardware & Software and After-Sales Services), Application, End User, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2022″, is expected to be worth USD 3.74 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.18% between 2017 and 2022. The growth of this market is driven by factors such as high level of quality control and inspection standards offered by 3D laser scanners, significant deployment of 3D laser scanners in various industries, and emerging market for 3D printers across the globe.

Short-range 3D laser scanner market is expected to lead the overall 3D laser scanner market

The market for short-range 3D laser scanners is expected to hold the largest share of the overall market during the forecast period. Short-range 3D laser scanner offers a high degree of accuracy and real-time visualization of 3D scanning data. The growing number of manufacturing plants creates a scope for short-range 3D laser scanners in the quality control and inspection application. Thus the market for is expected to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Market for reverse engineering application to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The market for the reverse engineering application is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2017 and 2022. Reverse engineering is used in industries for 3D modelling, reconstruction from the scanned data, and for digital simulation. The major advantages of using 3D laser scanners are measurement of soft or fragile parts and detection of a large number of points in a very short time. Areas where reverse engineering is used include turbine blades, car body parts, engine parts, gears, antennae, boat parts, and medical implants.

The Americas held the largest share of the 3D laser scanner market in 2016

The Americas held the largest share of the 3D laser scanner market in 2016 owing to the presence of major players such as Faro Technologies (US), Sirona Dental Systems, Inc. (US), Perceptron Inc. (US), Align Technology, Inc. (US), Creaform (Canada), and Trimble Navigation Ltd. (US) in the region. Assembly plants of automobile systems and vehicle manufacturers are located in the Americas. These automobile parts require measurements and quality control and inspection for high accuracy. This is likely to increase the demand for 3D scanning instruments in the automotive industry. Therefore, the market is expected to witness high growth in this region.

The key players operating across the value chain of the 3D laser scanner market are FARO Technologies, Inc., (US), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Creaform (Canada), Perceptron, Inc. (US), Nikon Metrology NV (Belgium), Trimble Inc. (US), Topcon Corporation (Japan), 3D Digital Corporation (US), Riegl Laser Measurement Systems GmbH (Austria), and Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH (Germany).

