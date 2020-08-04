Veterinary Endoscopy Market Analysis – Industry Report 2023

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ — Some of the factors driving the growth of this market include increasing use of endoscopes in the diagnosis of animal gastrointestinal diseases, growing population of companion animals and advanced applications of veterinary endoscopy procedures. Increasing pet insurance and growing animal health expenditure; and rising number of veterinary practitioners are some other factors supporting the growth of the market.

According to research report the Veterinary Endoscopy Market is expected to reach USD 219.0 million by 2023 from USD 159.8 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.5%.

•Based on end users, the veterinary endoscopy market is classified into hospitals and academic institutes and clinics. The hospitals and academic institutes segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

•Based on product type, the veterinary endoscopy market is categorized into flexible endoscopes, rigid endoscopes and other endoscopes. The flexible endoscopes segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

•By procedure, the veterinary endoscopy market is categorized into flexible endoscopy, rigid endoscopy, and other procedures. The flexible endoscopy segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

The key players in the veterinary endoscopy market include Endoscopy Support Services (US), Biovision Veterinary Endoscopy (US), Welch Allyn (US), Dr. Fritz (Germany), KARL STORZ (Germany), Fujifilm (Japan), Olympus (Japan), Eickemeyer (Germany), B. Braun (Germany), and STERIS (UK).

