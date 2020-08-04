Natural Antioxidants to be the Fastest-growing Segment in the Food Antioxidants Market

The food antioxidants market is driven by factors such as the increase in demand from the prepared food industry and increasing end-use applications of food antioxidants. The key players in the industry are directing their growth strategies in emerging economies by enhancing their research capabilities to develop product portfolios and strengthen their distribution base. The market for food antioxidants is largely associated with the sale of food products. Investments in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa could create opportunities for these players to grow and expand in these regions.

The food antioxidants market was valued at USD 1,100.4 million in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% to reach USD 1,483.1 million by 2022.

Prepared meat & poultry products constitute a substantial portion of the world’s diet; hence, food antioxidants are largely used for preventing oxidative degradation of these products, owing to which it was the most dominant market amongst all the applications.

Natural antioxidants segment, by type, projected to be the fastest-growing in the food antioxidants market during the forecast period

On the basis of type, the natural antioxidants segment is projected to grow at a higher rate in the U.S. and Europe due to the safety issues associated with synthetic antioxidants and also due to the stringent government regulations with reference to the use and labeling of synthetic antioxidants.

The key players who have been profiled in the report are BASF (Germany), DuPont (US), Kemin (US), ADM (US), DSM (The Netherlands), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Camlin Fine Sciences (India), and Barentz Group (The Netherlands).

