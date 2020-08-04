Capnography Equipment Market | North America is Estimated to be the Largest Regional Market

PUNE, India, 2020-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ —

[122 Pages Report] The global capnography equipment market is projected to reach USD 366.5 million by 2023 from USD 286.9 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.3%.

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Period: 2018 to 2023

Factors such as the development of portable/point-of-care capnography devices, clinical benefits of capnography equipment over pulse oximetry, increasing number of surgeries, and the evolving guidelines related to the clinical use of capnography are expected to drive the demand for capnography equipment during the study period.

Capnography Equipment Market by Product (Capnometer (Multiparameter, Standalone, Handheld, Conventional), Accessories), Technology (Mainstream, Sidestream), Application (Cardiac Care, Trauma, Emergency Care), End User (Hospital) – Global Forecast to 2023

Stakeholders

Capnography equipment manufacturers

Third-party product suppliers and distributors

Retail pharmacies and other off-the-shelf sales channels

Raw material suppliers

Market research and consulting firms

National & international regulatory bodies

Venture capital firms

Hospitals & other healthcare providers

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into capnometers and accessories. In 2018, the accessories segment is expected to account for a larger share of the market. Factors such as the increasing adoption of capnography equipment during surgical procedures and post-operative monitoring, recommendations by various associations worldwide for the use of capnography equipment during patient monitoring for anesthesia (to enhance patient safety), availability of medical reimbursements for capnography equipment for post-operative monitoring across developed countries, and the growing number of complex and critical surgical procedures worldwide are driving the growth of the capnography accessories market.

North America is estimated to be the largest regional market for capnography equipment

The capnography equipment market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2018, North America is estimated to be the largest regional market for capnography equipment. The large target patient population and the strong presence of device manufacturers in the region are the major factors that have resulted in the significant adoption of capnography equipment in the North American market.

As of 2017, the various product segments considered in the capnography equipment market are dominated by NIHON KOHDEN (Japan), Medtronic (Ireland), Smiths Group (UK), and Masimo Corporation (US). These companies accounted for a major share of the global capnography equipment market in 2017.