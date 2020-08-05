Global Hemato Oncology Testing Market | Increasing Incidence of Hematologic Cancer

Pune, India, 2020-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ —

Growth in this market is driven by the rising global prevalence of hematologic cancer, growing awareness regarding personalized medicines, and increasing collaborations for developing new assays.

What the Hemato Oncology Testing Market Looks Like?

The Hemato oncology testing market is projected to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2024 from USD 2.0 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period (2019–2024)

Based on product & services, the hemato oncology testing is segmented into services and assay kits. In 2018, the services segment accounted for the largest share of the hemato oncology testing. This is mainly due to the increasing prevalence & incidence of leukemia, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and myeloma cancers.

Based on the technology, the market has been segmented further into five subsegments, viz., PCR, IHC, NGS, cytogenetics, and other technologies. Among these, the PCR segment is estimated to dominate the market in 2019, due to the extensive use of this technology owing to its ease of use and easy availability of assay kits.

What Drives the Hemato Oncology Testing Market?

The growth of the global market for Hemato Oncology Testing Market is primarily influenced by the following factors:

1. Increasing Incidence of Hematologic Cancer

2. Increasing Collaborations

3. Increasing Conferences on Personalized Medicine

Geographical growth scenario of Hemato Oncology Testing Market:

Leading market players and strategies adopted

Prominent players in the hemato oncology testing market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), MolecularMD (Ireland), Invivoscribe, Inc. (US), Asuragen, Inc. (US), Adaptive Biotechnologies (US), ArcherDx, Inc. (US), and ARUP Laboratories Inc. (US).

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland) was the leading player in the market in 2018. The company offers a full range of tests for the diagnosis of hemato-oncology cancers, such as leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma, among others. Its active presence across the globe, robust distribution channels, and brand image help the company to maintain a dominant position in the market.

