CyberSecOp is an ISO 27001 Certified Organization

NY, USA, 2020-Aug-06 — /EPR Network/ — The team at CyberSecOp is ISO/IEC 27001:2013 (ISO 27001)certified.



International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is an internationally recognized standard that ensures that firms such asCyberSecOp, meet best practices for information security management systems and vigorous risk-based framework approach.

We are committed to following a high-quality and consistent security management system. A-lign, an independent, third-party auditor, found CyberSecOp to have technical controls in place and formalized IT Security policies and procedures. A-lign is an ISO / IEC 27001 certification body accredited by the ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board (ANAB) to perform ISMS 27001 certifications. Therefore, through ISO 27001, we have developed and implemented processes and procedures in order to provide requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system. The entire certification leads us to the appropriate requirements for an Information Security Management System (ISMS) in our company — a systematic approach to managing sensitive company information so that it remains secure. It includes people, processes, and IT systems by applying a risk management processes.

Achieving the ISO 27001 certification is the result of a great amount of effort, dedication,and involvement from every member of the CyberSecOp team.We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our service and provide the highest security and privacy standardsto meet or exceed the needs and expectations of our customers.