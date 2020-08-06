Confident Learning Lab Supports Children and Working Parents During Pandemic

Portland, Oregon, 2020-Aug-06 — /EPR Network/ — Confident Voice Studio will host a guided learning experience called the Confident Learning Lab from 8am to 1pm starting September 2nd, 2020 at 2240 SE Hawthorne Blvd. Portland, OR 97214. The lab gives children a safe in-person experience away from home, where they can participate in online school with the support of a teacher, have fun with friends safely, and get music and growth mindset education every week.

“Most working parents are struggling to figure out how to make sure their child gets a quality education experience and some socialization during their online school experience this fall.” said Deanna Maio, director of Confident Voice Studio. “Imagine what a working parent could get accomplished in 5 hours a day, while their child is getting the attention they need from a skilled teacher to participate in online school activities and complete their school assignments. We’re also including weekly music class and growth mindset activities so children will have fun, make friends, experience stress relief, and build resilience and confidence during these unsure times.”

Founded in 2016, Confident Voice Studio helps musicians of all ages to become more confident and express themselves fully no matter what instrument. They were selected the Best of Portland Music and Performing Arts school in 2019 and 2020.

The Confident Learning Lab:

– Is a new way to support children and working parents during the pandemic

– Is limited to just 9 children

– Provides individual support based on your school/home school assignments

– Is a safe and disinfected environment.

– Creates socialization with other kids.

– Includes common core aligned music curriculum to help reinforce math, geography, art, reading and more!

– Includes Growth Mindset curriculum to bolster confidence and reduces stress

To register, visit ConfidentLearningLab.com. The lab is limited to just 9 students.

For more information, ConfidentLearningLab.com. Questions about the event can be directed to 503-714-1198 or email: contact@confidentvoicestudio.com

contact: Deanna Maio

503-714-1198

deanna@confidentvoicestudio.com