Digital Pathology Market 2030: Forecasting the Growth of Digital Pathology Solutions

The global digital pathology market size is expected to reach USD 1.73 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.0% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to witness exponential growth owing to rising prevalence of chronic diseases aided by increasing demand for accurate diagnostics. Chronic diseases affect nearly one in every three adults. Whereas, according to the CDC, in the U.S., approximately, 51.8% of adults have at least one chronic disease. Digital pathology, including molecular tissue profiling, biobanking, tissue microarray analysis, and molecular biology, plays an important role in the drug development pipeline and companion diagnostics. Growing demand for high-quality tissue samples in tissue-based biomarker research is expected to drive technology adoption over the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of telepathology with the launch of newer versions of the technology, such as in June 2022, Tribun Health launched TeleSlide Patho 5, an online telepathology platform used for providing clinical and timely expertise to patients. Moreover, the market is expected to see intense competition in the near future as companies adopt more stringent strategies to compete. Moreover, technological advancements, such as the digitization of pathology lab makes the specialty more efficient, the specimen more reproducible, and pathologists’ work easier. In past few years, several breakthrough advancements have provided a significant boost to market growth.

For instance, in September 2021, Paige received FDA approval for Paige Prostate, an AI solution for the detection of prostate cancer. The product is the first AI-enabled pathology product to gain marketing authorization. This was further followed by the collaboration of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. with Ibex in October 2021 for the development of artificial intelligence-based pathology applications for the improvement of patient care. Furthermore, major players are adopting strategies like collaborations and partnerships with a focus on technological advancements, such as robotic light microscopy, digital imaging, multiple fiber optic communications, and computerization, to enhance the adoption of digital pathology.

For instance, in December 2022, Deciphex launched Patholytix 3.0, a Digital Research Pathology Platform with an aim to revolutionize tools available for research pathologists and designed to overcome the limits of LIMS software that allows users to effectively manage associated data and samples. Furthermore, with the launch, the company also highlighted features of the new platform that impact workflow and offer simpler and more expedient report creation.

Based on product, The device segment held the largest share of 51.72% in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a lucrative growth rate during the projected period. The device segment includes a slide management system and scanner. The segment growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of digital pathology in academic research activities with enhanced resolution

Based on application, Disease diagnosis is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate from 2024 to 2030 due to an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and demand for noble diagnosis techniques

In terms of end-use, The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2023 with a share of 36.7% due to the growing incorporation of digital pathologies in healthcare settings for efficient disease diagnosis

North America dominated overall market in 2023 with a share of 40.7%, due to the presence of well-established digital infrastructure and several technological advancements pertaining to the incorporation of technology in healthcare settings

Grand View Research has segmented the global digital pathology market based on product, type, application, end-use, and region:

Digital Pathology Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Software

Device

Storage System

Digital Pathology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Human Pathology

Veterinary Pathology

Digital Pathology Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Drug Discovery & Development

Academic Research

Disease Diagnosis

Digital Pathology End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals

Biotech & Pharma Companies

Diagnostic Labs

Academic & Research Institutes

Digital Pathology Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway ROE

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Thailand RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina RoLATAM

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



