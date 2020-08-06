South Coast Improvement Company Wins Bid Renovate Iconic Hood Milk Bottle

Boston, MA, 2020-Aug-06 — /EPR Network/ — South Coast Improvement Company (SCIC), a design-build general contractor serving New England and the Mid-Atlantic states, was recently tabbed to renovate the iconic Hood Milk Bottle that stands between the Children’s Museum and Fort Point Channel at 308 Congress Street in Boston. The project was awarded to the Marion, MA. -based company in July and will begin in early August.

In its 50-plus year history, the historic Hood Milk Bottle, which stands 40-feet high and 20-feet wide, served as an ice cream store in Taunton, Mass. before being purchased by Hood and transported to the Children’s Museum in 1977. South Coast Improvement will give the facility a much needed facelift to better withstand the conditions in Fort Point Channel, in addition to a complete renovation of the interior.

“The Hood Milk Bottle is one of Boston’s Top 10 landmarks and is an actual historic landmark to boot. That calls for a renovation that utilizes historical products,” said Tom Quinlan, president of South Coast Improvement Company. “We’re honored to have been selected to revive this icon and can’t wait get started.”

The architect for the project is Wessling Architects of Quincy, Mass. The project includes stripping the exterior down to the frame and installing new insulation, sheathing, siding, windows and doors. The interior will receive new plumbing, HVAC, and electrical, as well as a makeover so the facility can once again serve ice cream.

Funds for the project were donated by Hood’s owners as a gift to the Children’s Museum.

“Hood is proud of our longstanding partnership with Boston Children’s Museum and look forward to the restoration of the iconic Milk Bottle,” said Lynne Bohan, vice president of communications at HP Hood, in a statement.

A completion date is set for early fall.

