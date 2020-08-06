Salicylic Acid Market Technology Overview | Growth and Revenue Driver analysis | Research Report

Global Salicylic Acid Market research report offers a complete breakdown of the industry scope, assumptions, segmentation, key strategies, revenue, shares and size of top players. This syndicated research report also provides application, regional, products insights and offer ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions.

Market Overview:

The Global Salicylic Acid Market is estimated to develop at a substantial CAGR of 6.4% for the duration of the prediction. It is obtained from the usual source i.e., woof of willow tree or produced by chemical mixture of phenol, on the commercial basis.

Key Players:

Alta Laboratories

Gaopeng Pharmaceutical

Jingye Group

JQC Pharmaceutical

LCP Leuna Carboxylation Plant

Maoyuan Chemical

Request free sample to get a complete list of companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/salicylic-acid-market-outlook/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Increasing demand for salicylic acid in the production of skin care cosmetic and haircare products due to increasing customers’ awareness about its paybacks is projected to motivate the demand above the prediction period. It is broadly utilized in the production of aspirin. Growing ingestion of aspirin tablets due to greater pain relieving act coupled with easy obtainability of the medicine, is estimated to boost the demand for it.

Market Segment:

Key Applications:

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Agrochemicals

Dyes

Rubber Chemicals

Key Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Regional Insights:

By the source of geography, Europe was responsible for the considerable stake of the market. It was more than 30% during the year 2015, due to increase in the manufacture of haircare and skincare products.

The Latin American market is projected to witness progress of more than 8.0% above the prediction period. Growing demand for wrapped foodstuff merchandises has headed to the development in the demand for preservatives. The compound of Salicylic Acid is the most important constituent in the preservative.

Browse Related Category Market Reports @ https://industriesstudyreport.wordpress.com/