The global urgent care center market is projected to reach USD 25.93 Billion by 2023 from an estimated value of USD 20.07 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.3%. The urgent care center market is rapidly emerging with largely regional players and few international companies. Players in this market compete with each other to deliver superior quality medical services for non-life threatening conditions that require immediate care. In 2016, the urgent care center market was dominated by a few large players, namely, Concentra (US), MedExpress (US), American Family Care (US), and NextCare Holdings (US).

Acquisitions, expansions, and partnerships & collaborations were the key strategies adopted by key players between 2015 and 2018. The players that adopted these strategies are Concentra (US), FastMed Urgent Care (US), MedExpress (US), American Family Care (US), NextCare Holdings (US), GoHealth Urgent Care (US), and CityMD (US).

Concentra held the first position in the global urgent care center market in 2017. Its leading position in the market is attributed to its wide and diverse portfolio of urgent and occupational medicine services. The company’s portfolio of medical services includes the treatment of acute illnesses and minor injuries, physical examinations, vaccination, and occupational medicine. Its On-site laboratory tests and digital X-ray systems help in the rapid and precise diagnosis of various health conditions. The company undertook organic and inorganic growth strategies to improve its market share, for instance, in 2018, the company acquired U.S. Healthworks, another major urgent and occupational medicine player in the US, thus increasing its share in the overall urgent care market. The firm also expanded into various regions of Virginia, North Jacksonville, San Francisco, and Indiana, with the opening of their new health centers in 2017.

MedExpress was also a major contributor to the global urgent care center market in 2017. The company offers a comprehensive range of urgent & preventive care along with employer health services. To maintain its leading position in the market and increase its customer base, the company mainly focuses on expansions, collaborations, and acquisitions. For instance, in 2017, the firm acquired CHI Health, a non-profit healthcare organization, to extend its services in the Nebraska region. Similarly, the company collaborated with Delaware Health Information Network, in 2016, to establish a complete Community Health Record with the aim of enhancing MedExpress’ service quality.

Some of the other players competing in this market are American Family Care (US), NextCare Urgent Care (US), FastMed Urgent Care (US), CityMD (US), CareNow Urgent Care (US), GoHealth Urgent Care (US), HCA Healthcare UK (UK), Columbia Asia Hospitals (India), International SOS (China), and St. Joseph’s Health Care London (Canada).

