Lonza (Switzerland) and Epithelix (Switzerland) are the Leading Players in the In Vitro Lung Model Market

The global lung in vitro models market is projected to reach USD 427.4 Million by 2023 from USD 190.5 Million in 2018 at a CAGR of 17.5%. This market is fragmented in nature with a large number of regional and national players. In 2017, Epithelix (Switzerland), MatTek Corporation (US), Lonza (Switzerland), ATCC (US), InSphero (Switzerland) were the top players in the lung in vitro models market and accounted for more than ~80% of the overall market share.

ATCC is an established provider of cell lines and primary cells in the global market. ATCC develops high-quality products, standards, and services to support scientific research and breakthroughs. It has a strong market presence due to its broad portfolio of lung cell lines and primary cell models of normal and diseased lungs. ATCC has a direct sales force in the US and maintains a global network of authorized distributors and partners to reach the scientific community in more than 150 countries. Given its strong portfolio of lung cell lines and primary cells, the company holds the leading position in the global lung in vitro models market.

Lonza is another leading provider of cell lines and primary cells in the world. It has a competitive portfolio of lung primary cells. The company also sells 3D tissue development products like RAFT cell culture systems. Due to its global presence and a compelling portfolio of primary cells of lung tissue, the company has a strong presence in the market.

Epithelix was among the leading players in the global lung in vitro models market in 2017. Epithelix has maintained its footprint in the global lung in vitro models market through continuous innovation and the development of new lung in vitro models and their commercialization in different regions. The company has an extensive product portfolio for lung in vitro models and further focuses on enhancing its presence in the market by adopting organic as well as inorganic growth strategies.

MatTek is another important player in the global lung in vitro models market. It is engaged in providing technologies, services, and solutions to pharmaceutical, environmental, and industrial research laboratories. The company’s EpiAirway tissue model is an established and proven lung in vitro model throughout the industry. The company is currently developing its second lung tissue model-based alveolar tissue, called the EpiAlveolar tissue model, this new human model system shows promise as a useful tool for in vitro airway toxicity and drug-drug interaction investigations. Such strong organic strategies have enabled the company to maintain its leading position in the lung in vitro models market.

Other prominent players in the market include Emulate (US), AlveoliX (Switzerland), Oncotheis (Switzerland), Insphero (Switzerland), TissUse (Switzerland), Mimetas (Netherlands), and CN Bio Innovations (UK).

