Check Out Executive Leadership Training Courses @ CEOMastery.net

Los Angeles, CA, 2020-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Did you know that executive leadership training can yield better returns on your investment than taking a few leadership skills training courses or even buying books on the topic?

‘It’s all about the difference between knowing and doing’ says the spokesperson at CEO Mastery. You’ve probably picked up some great books about operating traction and scaling systems, they might inspire you but when it comes to taking action it’s challenging and you might not know where to start. CEO Mastery excels at filling the KNOWING/DOING gap.

CEO Mastery will get you from “reading and wanting” to “doing and having.” The executive leadership training course at CEO Mastery is acclaimed for teaching you what to do, when to do it and how to do it with accountability and support every step of the way.

One of the many happy clients at CEO Mastery K. W. CLINIC DIRECTOR PLUM SPRING CLINIC, INTEGRATED MEDICAL CARE says “Brian gave us a critical boost to move our business toward realizing its full potential. With his help and guidance, we established a clear strategic focus and a better way to run our business. I recommend Brian to all leaders who are serious about delivering great performance.”

CEO Mastery has a proven system. The Big Six Pillars have been researched, tested, implemented and improved in the field for over 30 years. Companies of all types have benefited hugely including service companies, manufacturers, distributors, government contractors and non-profits.

Brian has been developing the Big Six for decades and has implemented it at multiple companies with great success. CEO Mastery with effective executive leadership training program imparts skills development exercises and courses which are designed to energize your leadership performances.

Brian at CEO Mastery has the experience in coaching CEOs for 20 years. He is great at it and have the results to prove it. The strategy of Executive Leadership Training Courses at CEO Academy involves three factors:

Mechanics: your management operating system (Big6) Mindset: the confidence and attitude of a champion Mastermind: your CEO support community

The expert coaching at CEO Mastery covers all three with workshops, clinics, personal coaching sessions and mastermind groups.

About CEO Mastery:

The coach at CEO Mastery Brian Kinahan has been completely focused on helping CEOs and COOs be and do their best. That’s why he launched CEO Mastery – to reach more CEOs and share the simple solutions he’s developed.

He brings 40+ years of experience, including 25+ years of guiding CEOs to succeed beyond their expectations, 10 years as a CEO himself, and five years as a COO. He earned his MBA at UCLA and resides in Los Angeles with his family.