Alliance of Fire releases new single ‘We Are One’

New York, NY, 2020-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — The purveyors of rap-infused pop-rock known as Alliance of Fire have released their latest official single, “We Are One.” The single has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry. Part pop, part rock, part hip hop and all “We Are One” showcases Alliance of Fire as one of the most intriguing rap and rock crews of the year so far and promises that they has plenty more where that came from.

Boston’s Alliance of Fire cite as main artistic influences Linkin Park, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and the Roots. Alliance of Fire’s own sound takes elements from each of these and adds a poignant message of alliance in the face of adversity for a result which will please and empower the people of the world wherever they may be. With an emphasis on rhythm, melody and sonic inspiration, “We Are One” by Alliance of Fire has a little something for everyone.

Asked to describe the overall meaning of “We Are One,” Alliance of Fire writes only that “This is a song about unity and equality.”

Alliance of Fire started in 2004 with the partnering of Maximus (vocals) and Kayne (guitar), but didn’t evolve into its present form until the addition of Eric (bass), Erin (vocals), and Jonathan (drums) over the next 17 years. Their current official bio talks about this:

“The chemistry of these five individuals has given life to a tiny seed, and that seed’s growth and potential have no limit. Alliance of Fire is much more than a random blend of musicians overflowing with creativity and aspirations. Alliance of Fire is more than the sum of its parts. AOF is special because it is a dream come to fruition. It is the direct result of hard work, persistence, practice and teamwork. Music lives inside of every living thing, and has the potential to touch everyone. Alliance of Fire is here to nurture your musical seed.”

“We Are One” was produced by David Frangioni.

“We Are One” by Alliance of Fire is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, rap and rock fans.

-S. McCauley

Lead Press Release Writer

www.Octiive.com

“We Are One” by Alliance of Fire –



https://ffm.to/WeAreOneAOF

“We Are One” by Alliance of Fire Official Music Video –

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OgHu_4eho2s

Official Website –

https://www.allianceoffire.com/

Instagram –