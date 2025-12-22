200+ Industry Experts, Including Toyota and Honda, to Share Insights at AUTOMOTIVE WORLD 2026 in Tokyo

TOKYO, Japan, 2025-12-22 — /EPR Network/ — RX Japan will host AUTOMOTIVE WORLD 2026 from January 21–23, 2026, bringing together global automotive leaders and 1,850* exhibitors for three days of innovation showcases, cross-industry networking, and insights on the future of mobility. The event will feature a comprehensive conference program addressing critical topics such as intelligence-driven innovation, sustainability, and next-generation automotive solutions. (*Including concurrent shows)

A major highlight will be the expanded seminar program featuring over 200 sessions, with AUTOMOTIVE WORLD hosting several of the event’s highly anticipated keynotes on the automotive industry’s most pressing issues. These conferences will examine how intelligence, electrification, and sustainability are redefining mobility, while emphasising human-centric innovation and its societal impact.

Some of the sessions include:

Jan 21: “Driving Innovation in a Disruptive Age: Intelligent Vehicle Technologies and Environmental Shifts”

Speakers: Hirofumi Inoue (Toyota Motor Corporation) and Toshihiro Akiwa (Honda Motor Co., Ltd.)

Speaker: Katsuhiro Kato (Suzuki Motor Corporation)

Panellists: Noriaki Fukuyasu (The Linux Foundation Japan), Hisao Munakata (Renesas Electronics), Masashige Mizuyama (Panasonic Automotive Systems), and Kazuo Tsubouchi (Honda Motor Co., Ltd.)

Additional sessions will explore AI-driven mobility services, carbon-neutral strategies, and circular manufacturing, featuring experts from Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO Corporation, and Deloitte Tohmatsu LLC.

To make the event more accessible, especially for international visitors, RX Japan will introduce a real-time AI Translation System across the program. This innovation ensures overseas visitors can fully engage in seminars and navigate technical discussions without language barriers—making their visit smoother and more productive.

Beyond the conference program, Pwn2Own Automotive 2026, a global hacking competition organised by the Zero Day Initiative (ZDI), operated by Trend Micro will be held inside AUTOMOTIVE WORLD. Top security researchers will compete in live hacking challenges covering Tesla vehicles, in-vehicle infotainment systems, the Open Charge Alliance, automotive operating systems, and more.

The event will also present an EV Disassembly Showcase from US and Chinese OEMs. Selected EV models will be dismantled and displayed, giving visitors a close look at vehicle structures and design approaches across leading manufacturers.

AUTOMOTIVE WORLD will run alongside NEPCON JAPAN’s 40th edition, Factory Innovation Week, and SMART LOGISTICS Expo. The four shows will take over the entire Tokyo Big Sight— Japan’s largest exhibition venue — bringing together 1,850 exhibitors. With everything held in one venue, visitors can move easily between sectors, meet more suppliers, and explore technologies that connect the automotive, electronics, manufacturing, and logistics fields.

Free registration can be secured via https://bit.ly/NEPCONTokyo2026RegDec, with VIP registration available for professionals in managerial roles or higher. For event details, conference schedules, and more information, visit the official AUTOMOTIVE WORLD website.