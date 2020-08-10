Centralized RAN Market to Undertake Strapping Growth by 2022

Cloud and on-premises Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) software empower organizations to reduce costs, increase operational efficiencies, and avoid non-compliances. MarketsandMarkets expects the Centralized RAN Market size to grow from USD 681.6 Million in 2017 to USD 1,132.3 Million in 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. Rapid Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX) reduction, and 4G and 5G accessibility are the major driving factors for the Centralized RAN market.

The consulting services segment is expected to be the largest contributor to the global Centralized RAN market during the forecast period.

Consulting services are used to provide an enhanced strategic outlook, improve performance efficiency, and transform enterprise business operations. Consulting services help in lowering risks, reducing complexities, and raising the Return on Investment (RoI). These services can be customized, are easily applicable, and deliver maximum product assurance.

The targeted outdoor urban areas deployment venue is expected to show a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

Targeted outdoor urban areas mainly comprise urban locations, which have large numbers of users. Such locations include crowded streets, traffic signals, and areas with a large number of residential or commercial buildings. In order to enhance the existing infrastructure (transforming from Long Term Evolution (LTE) to 5G) by reducing the CAPEX, the deployment of the centralization technology is a major step taken by telecom operators.

The major C-RAN vendors are Nokia Corporation (Finland), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), ZTE Corporation (China), Altiostar (US), Ericsson AB (Sweden), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), NEC Corporation (Japan), Fujitsu (Japan), Intel Corporation (US), Mavenir (US), and ASOCS Ltd. (Israel). New product launches and partnerships are the key strategies adopted by these market players to offer feature-rich products and services to their customers and penetrate deeper into unserved regions.

Nokia Corporation is one of the leading vendors offering C-RAN solutions. The company’s strategy is to provide highly competitive products and solutions in the Centralized RAN market. Nokia is expected to introduce its 4.9G technologies by the end of 2017, allowing operators to dramatically enhance their network performance and manage the significantly higher infrastructure demands on the path to 5G. In May 2017, Nokia Corporation and KDDI Corporation collaborated using Nokia’s AirScale Radio for implementing wireless ultra-broadband in the megacities. In March 2017, Nokia Corporation and TIM extended their partnership for the expansion of 4G LTE network, which falls in the 700 MHz spectrum band.

Another market-leading company, Ericsson AB, has adopted the strategies of new product developments, collaborations, and partnerships to gain a competitive advantage in the Centralized RAN market. The company introduced Gigabit LTE and created the Hy[perscale Cloud RAN in May 2017. Previously, in February 2017, the company collaborated with China Mobile to jointly provide a demonstration on a 5G-enabled smart factory. Ericsson also entered into a strategic partnership with Vodafone to carry out a joint research on the 5G technology for supporting the development of IoT.

