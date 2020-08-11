Now you do not need coding knowledge to develop a Mobile app. Hustay Launched No-Code Mobile App Builder Globally.

Seoul, South Korea, 2020-Aug-11 — /EPR Network/ — Hustay a leading Mobile App Development company, today launched their no code mobile app builder platform called Swing2App (www.swing2app.com) globally. Swing2App is a revolutionary mobile app builder where anyone can develop their native mobile app without any coding skills. Within few months of its launch Swing2App mobile app maker platform seen enormous success in the South Korea. Around 37,000+ Mobile App developers have registered on their platform and developed around 47,000+ mobile apps which are active and running.

“My motive behind launching Swing2App is making mobile app development process, Easy, Affordable and Transparent”, said Kim Justin, CEO of Swing2App.“I have seen businesses want to launch quality mobile app as it is need of hour but at the same time, they are not able to adopt the trend because app development is a complex process for a normal user, who has no coding experience. We understood the problem and developed its solution,” he added.

Swing2App offer easy to navigate user interface where you just need to follow steps which start from selecting right layout, colour scheme, uploading logo and splash screen, thereafter you can customize navigation menu using Swing2App Mobile App Maker and add functionalities as much you want. This no code app builder is equipped with many useful functionalities like Push Notification sender, display gallery, map integration, group chat, surveys, check in, content management system, e-commerce, website to app converter and many more features which any mobile app must have.

“Apart from awesome features our excellent customer support, step by step support documentations, video tutorials and customer onboarding make us better than other mobile app builder platforms.” Said Nirbhay Tripathi, Marketing Head, Swing2App.

If you want to make mobile app and do not know coding you must give a try to http://swing2app.com/.



About Swing2App

Swing2app offers free app creation services to entrepreneurs looking to get blessed with the powerful mobile apps. Swing2app allows them to create their own app for free, without the knowledge about coding/other IT skills at all or having to hire a team of developers.

For more information, please visit www.swing2app.com or write us an email to help@swing2app.com.