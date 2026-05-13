The Future of Surface Treatment Chemicals Market in Industrial Applications

The global surface treatment chemicals market was valued at USD 16.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 27.0 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for enhanced durability, corrosion resistance, and improved performance of materials across key industries such as automotive, construction, and manufacturing.

Increasing demand for high-quality surface finishing and protective coatings is further supporting market expansion, as industries focus on extending the lifespan and efficiency of components. In addition, rapid infrastructure development and the growing need for lightweight, high-performance materials are accelerating the adoption of surface treatment chemicals across multiple end-use sectors.

Download a free sample copy of the Surface Treatment Chemicals Market report to gain access to detailed insights, market coverage, and study inclusions.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of 38.9% in the surface treatment chemicals market in 2025, driven by strong industrial growth, expanding manufacturing activity, and infrastructure development.

By material, the plastics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2026 to 2033, supported by increasing usage in automotive, electronics, and lightweight engineering applications.

By chemical type, corrosion protection chemicals dominated the market with a 33.8% revenue share in 2025 due to their critical role in extending product lifespan and preventing material degradation.

By treatment method, thermal spraying is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, driven by its effectiveness in high-performance coating applications.

By end use, the electrical and electronics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.5% due to rising demand for precision components and advanced protective coatings.

Key Surface Treatment Chemicals Market Company Insights

Key companies operating in the surface treatment chemicals market include Henkel Balti OÜ, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., Chemetall GmbH, MKS | Atotech, Element Solutions Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Solvay, Lamberti S.p.A., Hainan Zhongxin Chemical Co., Ltd., and Axalta Coating Systems.

These players are actively focusing on product innovation, sustainability-driven formulations, and expansion of high-performance coating solutions across automotive, construction, electronics, and industrial applications. Their strong R&D investments and global distribution networks continue to strengthen their competitive positioning in the market.

Key Surface Treatment Chemicals Companies:

Henkel Balti OÜ

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

Chemetall GmbH

MKS | Atotech

Element Solutions Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Solvay

Lamberti S.p.A.

Hainan Zhongxin Chemical Co., Ltd.

Axalta Coating Systems

Recent Developments

In March 2026, CHEMEON Surface Technology and SurTec formed a strategic alliance to expand their global reach and accelerate the shift toward environmentally compliant surface treatment solutions. By combining CHEMEON’s U.S. expertise with SurTec’s international presence, the partnership enhances access to advanced trivalent chemistries while strengthening R&D and customer support capabilities.

In March 2026, Azelis and Chemetall expanded their strategic distribution agreement in Canada, strengthening access to surface treatment solutions for industrial applications. The collaboration improves regional availability, technical support, and procurement efficiency, reinforcing both companies’ market presence in North America.

Explore Grand View Horizon to see global and regional level statistics related to the Surface Treatment Chemicals Market

Grand View Research offers

Focused market intelligence reports on specific geographies or high-growth segments.

Extended forecast timelines for long-term planning.

Competitor Benchmarking and Supply Chain Analysis

Inclusion of regulatory and policy assessments.

Inclusion of custom data models, KPIs, or applications unique to your business

Specific high-impact Data Decks and Tables to support effective decision making

And much more…

Looking for a report customized to your requirements? Explore our Custom Research Offering