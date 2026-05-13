How Retail Expansion Fuels Sweet Potato Chips Market Growth

The global sweet potato chips market was valued at USD 476.08 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 709.61 million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is being driven by rising consumer preference for healthier, vegetable-based snack alternatives and increasing awareness of the nutritional benefits of sweet potatoes, including higher fiber and vitamin content compared to traditional potato chips.

Growing demand for clean-label and better-for-you snacks is encouraging manufacturers to introduce innovative product variants. Companies are focusing on baking techniques, organic formulations, and reduced-fat options to align with evolving health-conscious consumer preferences. In addition, expanding e-commerce channels, particularly across Asia Pacific and Africa, are further supporting market penetration and boosting overall sales.

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Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the sweet potato chips market with a 40.5% revenue share in 2025, supported by strong snack consumption patterns and growing demand for healthier alternatives.

By type, fried sweet potato chips accounted for the largest revenue share of 83.0% in 2025 due to strong consumer preference for traditional taste and texture.

By flavor, plain/salted variants held a 53.8% share in 2025, driven by consistent demand for simple and widely accepted snack profiles.

By distribution channel, hypermarkets & supermarkets led the market with a 40.8% share in 2025, supported by strong product visibility and impulse purchasing behavior.

Key Sweet Potato Chips Market Company Insights

The sweet potato chips market is highly competitive, featuring a mix of global snack giants and emerging regional players. Leading companies such as PepsiCo, UTZ Brands Inc., and Calbee Inc. maintain strong market positions through diversified snack portfolios, wide distribution networks, and continuous product innovation.

These companies are actively introducing new flavors, healthier formulations, and alternative cooking methods such as baking and kettle-cooking to cater to evolving consumer preferences. Strategic investments in branding, marketing, and supply chain optimization further strengthen their global reach.

Alongside major players, regional and niche brands such as Jackson’s Food Company and Dieffenbach’s Snacks are gaining traction by focusing on clean-label ingredients, unique flavors, and specialty product positioning. This combination of global scale and regional innovation continues to intensify competition in the market.

Key Sweet Potato Chips Companies:

PepsiCo.

UTZ Brands Inc.

Calbee Inc.

Terra

Kettle Chips

Dieffenbach’s Snacks

Uglies

Jackson’s

Orion

Tyrrells

Recent Developments

In April 2026, Tropical Sun Foods launched Purple sweet potato chips in a 300g pack targeting the premium snack segment. The product leverages naturally purple-fleshed sweet potatoes to cater to rising demand for visually distinctive and globally inspired flavors such as ube.

In November 2025, Crizpo introduced sweet potato chips in collaboration with Mammootty Kampany through a special edition launch, combining entertainment marketing with snack innovation to strengthen brand visibility in India.

In March 2025, Jans Enterprises Corp launched organic sweet potato chips at Erewhon Market in California, featuring organic coconut oil and clean-label ingredients, targeting premium wellness-focused consumers.

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