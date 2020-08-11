Get the Affordable Singapore Company Incorporation Package- SBS Consulting Pte Ltd

Singapore, 2020-Aug-11 — /EPR Network/ — “We have a well-accepted combo Singapore company incorporation package for the startup owners. Our services cover all the aspects of Singapore business incorporation,” said SBS Consulting.

“Singapore is a highly ranked global hub for the ease of doing business in the report prepared by the World Bank. Now that the GDP growth rate has shown remarkable improvement over the expectations, it is high time to incorporate a company in Singapore. At SBS, we do our best for our clients by offering an affordable combo Singapore business incorporation package at S$699 only,” said Ms. Meena, the Business Head of SBS Consulting Pte Ltd.

Starting a business in Singapore has its inherent benefits. The businesses get to enjoy tough Intellectual Property (IP) laws, a simple process for the company registration, an attractive tax system, and a carefully planted startup ecosystem. A business based on the right legal structure also gets to benefit from the numerous tax schemes and incentive programs run by the Singapore authorities.

“The island nation has its share of success stories that inspire thousands to commit their resources to Singapore company incorporation. Both, local and foreign entities trust us to incorporate a company in Singapore for them. Each one of those experiences is unique. We, at SBS, feel honored for the opportunity to share their enthusiasm and one of the most thrilling moments in their lives.

The business owners come to us to register their Sole Proprietorship, one of the Partnerships, Private Limited Company, or the Exempt Private Company. We assist them in selecting the right legal structure for their business. It is important as because it can affect the clients’ taxation. We also advise them on the legal structure that will qualify them for the government schemes and various other programs,” she added.

Singapore puts a lot of efforts in encouraging its startups. They benefit from the cash grants, incubator schemes, debt financing scheme and tax incentive scheme that are specially designed for them. The corporate tax ranges from 0%-17%. However, for the first three years, their net taxable revenue of up to S$100,000 is tax-free. For the next S$200,000, they have to pay only 8.5%. Even the existing businesses benefit from a variety of measures to bring their overhead costs down like partial tax exemption scheme.

We offer 3-in-1 combo package for company registration in Singapore. The add-on services, namely, company secretary and registered local office address are FREE for the first year. The package covers following incorporation-related services:

• Check & reserve the desired company name

• Preparation of M&AA, Form 45, Form 45B, etc.

• Paying ACRA fees for company registration

• Electronic Certificate of Incorporation

• Company profile/extract from ACRA with UEN Number

• Minutes of first board meeting

• Share certificate(s)

• Common seal

• Preparation of company kit

• Opening a corporate bank account (FREE assistance for any bank in Singapore)

A Singapore company incorporation can prove to be the right step in having a successful business of your own. Right now, the feeling in the market is positive. If you were searching for the right time to enter the Singapore market, it is now.

