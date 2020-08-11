Drug-Free Tennessee Shares Virtual Learning

Nashville, TN, 2020-Aug-11 — /EPR Network/ — Drug-Free Tennessee has a vast amount of online resources for the community to help educate people on the Truth About Drugs.

Keeping Youth off Drugs has long been the message of Drug-Free Tennessee (DFT), which is the local chapter of the international non-profit The Foundation for a Drug-Free World. The group has promoted a drug-free life with education and prevention materials for young people.

The cornerstone of the Foundation’s educational program is the Truth About Drugs booklets, which enlighten all ages on the dangers of common street drugs. These booklets are available for download or to order for free online.

As well, the international website for the Foundation has a plethora of educational tools including award-winning public service announcements on every drug of choice, educator’s kits, as well as posters and other visual assistants.

The booklets can be passed out in volume, presented during lectures and seminars with adults and youth alike, or shared one on one to pass along the message. Volunteers are working in schools and communities continuously throughout Tennessee and the South to ensure young people can lead better lives without the grip of addiction or substance abuse.

With so many schools continuing in a virtual setting, Drug-Free Tennessee wants to ensure educators have the tools to work with their students, no matter how remotely, and is easing the transition with easy-to-use online learning tools.

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a secular nonprofit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions to live drug-free. The Foundation’s Truth About Drugs campaign is the world’s largest nongovernmental drug education and prevention initiative. For more information, visit drugfreetn.org or drugfreeworld.org.