Inextrix Technologies Launches Dedicated VICIdial–Vtiger CRM Integration Service for Call Centers

Ahmedabad, India, 2026-05-08 — /EPR Network/ — Inextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a leading telecom engineering and VoIP development company, today announced the launch of its VICIdial–Vtiger CRM Integration Service — a custom-built, production-ready integration solution tailored for call centers, BPOs, and sales-driven telecom operations.

The new service page is now live: https://inextrix.com/vicidial-vtiger-crm-integration

The integration bridges VICIdial the industry-standard open-source call center dialer with Vtiger CRM, a widely adopted customer relationship management platform used for managing leads, contacts, deals, and support tickets. Until now, call centers relying on both platforms faced significant operational friction: agents had to toggle between systems, manually log call outcomes, and work without a unified view of the customer.

The Inextrix solution eliminates this friction entirely.

“Call centers today cannot afford data silos between their dialer and CRM. Our VICIdial–Vtiger integration is purpose-built for high-volume call center environments where real-time data accuracy directly impacts revenue. This is not a plugin it is an engineered integration built to your workflows.”

— SAMIR DOSHI Co-Founder & CTO Inextrix Technologies

Key Capabilities of the Integration

The VICIdial–Vtiger CRM integration delivers six core capabilities designed to streamline call center operations:

Automatic Screen Pop-Up: When a call connects, the linked Vtiger CRM record opens instantly — giving agents full customer context without switching windows.

Click-to-Call from Vtiger: Agents initiate calls directly from any phone number inside Vtiger CRM, reducing dialing errors and speeding up outreach cycles.

Automatic Call Logging: Every inbound and outbound call is automatically recorded in Vtiger CRM with timestamp, duration, status, and agent assignment.

Bidirectional Lead & Contact Sync: Leads created or updated in Vtiger CRM sync seamlessly with active VICIdial campaigns, ensuring the dialer always works from current data.

Call Recording Linkage: Recordings from VICIdial are linked directly to Vtiger CRM records, allowing supervisors and agents to review calls from within the CRM.

Real-Time Reporting Across Systems: Integrated data enables unified reporting across dialer and CRM metrics call volumes, outcomes, agent performance, and campaign ROI from a single dashboard.

Industries and Use Cases Served

The service is built for a wide range of organizations that run high-volume telephony operations, including:

Sales call centers running outbound VICIdial campaigns while tracking leads and deals in Vtiger CRM

Customer support teams handling inbound calls that require full customer history on screen

Telemarketing teams executing large campaigns with centralized CRM-based outcome tracking

BPO and outsourcing companies managing multiple client projects with segregated CRM data and reporting

Inextrix currently serves clients across the USA, UK, Africa, Europe, and India, with this integration addressing a widely documented gap in call center operational efficiency.

A Structured, Low-Disruption Implementation Process

Inextrix delivers the integration through a six-stage structured process:

Requirement Analysis — understanding existing call center workflows, VICIdial version, and CRM configuration.

Integration Planning — defining data flows, field mappings, user roles, and security rules.

API Configuration — building the connectors between VICIdial and Vtiger CRM for real-time data exchange.

System Testing — comprehensive testing of call flows, data sync, call logging, and reporting accuracy.

Deployment and Training — live deployment and agent/admin training on new integrated features.

Ongoing Support — continuous monitoring, troubleshooting, and enhancements post-launch.

Typical deployment timelines range from 2 to 4 weeks, depending on workflow complexity, custom field requirements, and automation triggers.

About Inextrix Technologies

Established in 2010, Inextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a telecom engineering and VoIP development company headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, with offices in the USA (Orlando, Florida), the UK (London), and South Africa (Randburg). Inextrix specializes in FreeSWITCH development, OpenSIPS development, custom VoIP platform engineering, VICIdial customization, telecom consulting, and scalability engineering.

Trusted by VoIP platforms and call center operators across multiple continents, Inextrix operates as an engineering-first telecom partner focused on building, scaling, and stabilizing mission-critical telecom infrastructure.

Media Contact

Inextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Website: https://inextrix.com/vicidial-vtiger-crm-integration

Email: contact@inextrix.com

Phone (USA): +1 315 898 1139

Phone (India): +91 93166 18150

Phone (UK): +44 20 3769 2439