European Medical Equipment Maintenance Market – Major Industry Leaders to Boost Global Industry Revenue

Target Audience for this Report:

# Medical equipment manufacturers and suppliers

# Independent services organizations (ISOs)

# Healthcare institutions (hospitals and outpatient clinics)

# Academic institutes and universities

# Distributors and suppliers of electromedical equipment and services

# Research and consulting firms

The European medical equipment maintenance market is expected to reach USD 8.93 Billion by 2022 from USD 6.29 in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The base year considered for the study is 2016 and the forecast period is from 2017 to 2022.

The growth of the market is attributed to rising focus on preventive maintenance. Preventive maintenance is gaining prominence as planned inspections and medical device maintenance help avoid adverse incidents and medical-device related accidents. Regular maintenance services provided by OEMs, ISOs, or in-house service technicians ensure safe, efficient, and long-lasting use of medical devices. The growing focus on implementing preventive maintenance strategies among healthcare organizations is expected to offer growth opportunities for service providers in the coming years.

The medical equipment maintenance market is highly competitive with several big and small players. The market, however, is dominated by the OEMs. Prominent OEMS in the medical equipment maintenance market include GE Healthcare (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Toshiba Medical Systems Europe (Germany), and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany); whereas, TBS Group S.p.A. (Italy), Pantheon Group (Italy), Technologie Sanitarie S.p.A. (Italy), Avensys UK Ltd. (U.K.), and Grupo Empresarial Electromédico (Spain) are some leading ISOs operating in the market.

Partnerships, collaborations and agreements were the key growth strategies adopted by the market players to maintain and improve their position in the European medical equipment maintenance market. Mergers & acquisitions accounted for the second largest share of the overall growth strategy mapped from 2014-2017. Some of the leading players who adopted this strategy include Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Medtronic plc (Ireland), and Pantheon Healthcare Group (Italy).

Pantheon Healthcare Group was one of the leading ISO players in the European medical equipment maintenance market. The company focuses on acquiring maintenance service suppliers to expand its footprint across different geographic areas. Some of its recent acquisitions include Higea SpA, Ingegneria Biomedica Santa Lucia S.p.A. (IBSL), Sigil, Spintech, and MVS Sp Z o.o. Moreover, to sustain its leading position in the market, the company focuses on other inorganic growth strategies such as agreements, collaborations, and partnerships.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. was one the leading OEMs in the European medical equipment maintenance market in 2016. The company provides vendor-neutral service offerings for various medical equipment such as imaging equipment, surgical equipment, and endoscopic devices (flexible/rigid/fiberoptic). To expand its geographic presence and service offerings, the company entered into service agreements with various healthcare providers. For instance, in 2015, Koninklijke Philips N.V. renewed their existing ten-year agreement to supply, install, maintain, and upgrade radiology equipment with the Sint Maartenskliniek Hospital (the Netherlands) for five more years.

Germany to dominate the market followed by Italy

By region, the European medical equipment maintenance market is segmented into Germany, Italy, UK, France, Spain, and RoE. In 2017, Germany accounted for the largest share of the market; this regional segment is also expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period, followed by Italy. The high growth of the German market is attributed to the factors such as the significant presence of OEMs, growing medical technology market, well-established healthcare infrastructure and large installation base of medical equipment. Italy is the second largest growing market, factors such as focus on value-based healthcare system, and strategic expansion of market players, are expected to fuel the market growth in this country.

