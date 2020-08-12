Viral Clearance Market Worth $724.5 million | Advancements in Nanofiltration Technology | North America hold the largest share

PUNE, India, 2020-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Viral Clearance Market by Application (Recombinant Proteins, Blood, Vaccines), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, CROs), Method (Viral Removal (Chromatography, Nanofiltration), Viral Inactivation (Low pH)) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™, is expected to reach USD 724.5 million, at a CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

Growth in the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

Increasing Number of Drug Launches

Favorable R&D Investment Scenario

Possibility of Cell Culture Contamination

Advancements in Nanofiltration Technology

High Incidence and Large Economic Burden of Chronic Diseases

Major Market Growth Opportunities:

Increasing Pharmaceutical Outsourcing

Emerging Markets like North America, APAC.

Browse 118 market data Tables and 33 Figures spread through 159 Pages and in-depth TOC – Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=62681197

The recombinant proteins segment is expected to account for the largest share

On the basis of application, the global market is segmented into four categories recombinant proteins, blood and blood products, vaccines, and other applications. In 2018, the recombinant proteins segment is expected to account for the largest share of the viral clearance market owing to the high potential of recombinant proteins to treat various diseases, fewer side effects, and shorter development time as compared to small molecules. Furthermore, the regulatory requirement to demonstrate the capacity of the purification process to effectively clear infectious viruses during the manufacturing of recombinant proteins is also expected to support the growth of this market segment during the forecast period.

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to account for the largest share.

By end user, the viral clearance market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, CROs, academic research institutes, and other end users. In 2018, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rapid expansion of the biopharmaceutical industry, growth in the number of research activities in life sciences, increasing R&D investments in drug development, and increasing number of drug launches.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=62681197

The North American region is expected to account for the largest share of the marke. The rising prevalence of diseases, growing production of monoclonal antibodies, and government support for the development of drugs are some of the key factors driving the viral clearance market in the US. In Canada, increasing pharmaceutical production is expected to boost the growth of the market.

However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in generics development and manufacturing, surge in funding for medical research and the presence of a large number of CROs to provide preclinical and clinical research services in China, government initiatives to boost the use of generic drugs, increasing aging population in Japan, rise in pharmaceutical R&D expenditures in India, and the growing pharmaceutical manufacturing in Singapore and Malaysia.

The key players in the global viral clearance market are Wuxi Biologics (Cayman) (China), Merck KGaA (Germany), Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (US), and Texcell Inc. (France), Kedrion (Italy), Vironova Biosafety (Sweden), Clean Cells (France), BSL BIOSERVICE Scientific Laboratories Munich GmbH (Germany), and ViruSure GmbH (Austria).