How to Immigrate to Maple Country via the Canada Express Entry Program 2020

Ontario, Canada, 2020-Aug-13 — /EPR Network/ — Since the Canada Express Entry came into effect from January 2015, the entire process has become a lot more easier. It has made the entire process of immigration a mere cakewalk for all the immigrant enthusiasts who wish to settle in the maple country on a permanent basis. Not only it is the fastest and the easiest program, but it also a great fuel for the entire process. Well, the entire system is a point-based system, as per which the applications are selected electronically without any bias.

Every year, thousands of immigrants apply under this program and accomplish their goal of getting the permanent residency status without any hassle. As per the latest Express Entry Draws, the IRCC (Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada) is still accepting the PR applications despite the outbreak of the Corona virus. You just need to meet the Express Entry Canada Requirements so that the whole process can be carried hassle-free.

Well, there are three categories under this program such as:

Federal Skilled Workers Program

Federal Skilled Trades Program

Canadian Experience Class

First of all, you need to meet the 67 point criteria. Post scoring the 67 points out of 100 points, you become eligible to apply under any of the above programs. After meeting the eligibility criteria, you will enter into the pool. The 67 point system evaluates your points on the basis of certain parameters such as age, language proficiency, educational qualification, relevant work experience and many more. So, first of all focus on achieving the 67 points, so that you easily accomplish your goal of getting the maple country’s permanent residency.

The 5 Phases in the Express Entry Program 2020

Choose the Right Program

The first phase in the entire program is to choose the right economic immigration category such as the FSTP, FSWP or CEC. It is first and foremost step that you need to follow if you want to turn your dreams into a beautiful reality.

What do You Need to do Prior to Creating a Profile?

Obtain an ECA (Educational Credential Assessment)

Prior to making your profile, you need to get your ECA accessed which reflects that your current education meets the Canadian Education Standards.

Appear for an IELTS Language Proficiency Test

The next step that you need to follow is to appear for an IELTS language proficiency test that evaluates your proficiency in the four abilities such as reading, writing, listening and speaking. Try to score more bands in this test, if you want to move to the maple country without any complications.

Show Your Proof of Funds

Demonstrating your proof of funds is a clear indication that you’ve enough funds to sustain your living in the maple leaf country without any hitch.

Gather all the Essential Documents Validating Your Information

Well, it’s always advisable to compile all your documents well-in-advance so that the whole process goes as smooth as knife in the butter. These documents include:

A valid passport

ECA Report

Language Test Results

Work Experience

Financial Credentials

It’s Time to Create an Appealing Profile

Post gathering all the documents mentioned above, it’s time to create a profile. As per this, you need to meet all the eligibility criteria and provide your credentials. Under this, your profile is evaluated and given CRS (Comprehensive Ranking System) scores, that consists of total 1200 points. All you need to do is score minimum CRS scores, if you want to receive an invitation to apply from the IRCC.

Well, if you’ve low CRS scores, all you can do is try to gain more work experience, apply for a provincial nomination, try to gain more education and many more.

Receive an ITA and apply for the Permanent Residence

After scoring maximum CRS scores, it’s time to receive an ITA (Invitation to Apply) for the Canada’s Permanent Residence without any fuss. Post receiving an invitation, you’ve 60 days-time to submit your PR application. So, hurry up! Apply now and give your dreams the wings to fly high in the beautiful sky. Good Luck!

