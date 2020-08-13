Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market is expected to grow $71.60 Billion by 2021

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA, 2020-Aug-13 — According to a new research report “Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market by Application (Inquiry and Search Related Services, CRM Services, Authentication, and Interactive Messages), Traffic (National and Multi-Country), Messaging Platform, Industry, and Region – Global Forecast to 2021″, The Premium A2P and P2A Messaging market size is estimated to grow from USD 55.49 Billion in 2016 to USD 71.60 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 5.23% from 2016 to 2021. Increased mobile marketing by marketers and application developers, developments in mobile payment and mobile banking applications, ability to receive messages without data connectivity, and rapid increase in mobile subscriber base are some of the driving forces in the premium A2P and P2A messaging market.

Browse 58 market data Tables and 44 Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market – Global Forecast to 2021″

Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to contribute the largest market share in the premium A2P and P2A messaging market

APACis expected to hold the largest market share in the premium A2P and P2A messaging market during the forecast period. This is because of large-scale acceptance of premium A2P and P2A messaging services by the enterprises. The increasing developments in regulations and technologies are benefiting all the stakeholders present in the premium A2P and P2A messaging market ecosystem in this region.

Market Players

The major vendors in the premium A2P and P2A messaging market are CLX Communications, AT&T, Tata Communications, Infobip, Mahindra Comviva, SAP SE, Dialogue Communications, Beeped, Twilio, and Tyntec.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=44

The key players in the premium A2P and P2A messaging market include CLX Communications, AT&T, Tata Communications, Infobip, Mahindra Comviva, SAP SE, Dialogue Communications, Beepsend, Twilio, and Tyntec. These players have adopted various strategies such as partnerships, agreements, mergers & acquisitions, and new product developments to achieve growth in the global premium A2P and P2A messaging market.

The key players adopted the first strategy as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations in the premium A2P and P2A messaging market. Tata Communications partnered with Anam, which consisted of offering SMS firewall solution to the mobile network operator; Infobip partnered with Beeline, to expand its list of direct connection to mobile network operators; Twilio extended its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help AWS deliver messages through Amazon’s simple notification service.

Globally, premium A2P and P2A messaging vendors are continuously adding innovation to their products and services to enhance the users’ experience and provide better connectivity.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra.

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road, Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/premium-a2p-mt-and-p2a-mo-sms-mms-messaging-market.asp