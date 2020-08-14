Presidio Identity Aims to Eliminate Identity Theft and Financial Fraud with Innovative Trust and Identity Services

Startup emerges from stealth to focus on banking and financial services digital initiatives; raises $1.55 million seed round

San Francisco, CA, 2020-Aug-14 — /EPR Network/ — Presidio Identity, Inc., a provider of cloud-based trust and identity services, announced today the close of $1.55 million in initial funding in a seed round led by Marc Benioff, with participation by technology and financial services leaders. The startup aims to eliminate identity theft and financial fraud, while giving individuals control over their sensitive data.

“We’re honored to have such a great group of investors backing Presidio Identity,” said Dennis Moore, CEO and Founder of Presidio Identity. “Their incredible backgrounds and experiences are an endless source of inspiration for our company as we work to achieve our vision to eliminate identity theft and financial fraud, while giving back control over our sensitive data to each of us. Finally, each of us will have unsurpassed security along with a great experience when interacting with banks, financial services firms, and other services providers.”

As the world rapidly becomes more digital and access to services is made more accessible remotely, there has been a corresponding increase in cybersecurity threats. These new threats require new solutions to bring trust and security to our interactions with digital service providers including banks and financial services providers. Presidio Identity is currently in development of its first generation of products, and expects to be ready for pilot customers in 2020.

Presidio Identity Investors

Sohaib Abbasi, member of the Boards of McAfee, Nutanix, StreamSets, and Chairman of Peakon

Marc Benioff

Doug Merritt, President, Chief Executive Officer, and member of the Board of Directors of Splunk

Dennis Moore, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and member of the Board of Directors of Presidio Identity

Eileen Murray, member of the Boards of HSBC, Guardian Life, and Compass, and Chairperson of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA)

Sanjay Poonen, Chief Operating Officer, Customer Operations and Security Strategy at VMware

Anshu Sharma, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Skyflow Data Privacy Vault

About Presidio Identity

Presidio Identity is a provider of cloud-based trust and identity services, founded in 2020 in the San Francisco Bay Area. Contact info@presidioidentity.com or visit http://www.presidioidentity.com/ for more information.