https://www.squadlocker.com/squad-blog/squadlocker-lands-jim-day-as-vp-of-operations

WARWICK, R.I., 2020-Aug-14 — /EPR Network/ — SquadLocker, a leading provider of online tools and services for teams and organizations to manage custom apparel and equipment purchasing, has landed Jim Day as Vice President Operations to support the company’s growth and expansion. SquadLocker has ramped up its inventory, now supporting more than 4,000 custom, online stores for various groups, including schools, sports teams and organizations, as well as businesses. The company has added more than 1,000 stores in the last month alone as schools and sports teams gear up to acquire affordable, custom team gear, school uniforms, masks, and more for the fall.

“We are thrilled that Jim Day has joined the SquadLocker team,” said Gary Goldberg, CEO of SquadLocker. “He has delivered record-breaking performance and multi-million dollar improvements for now market leading brands through supply chain and operations optimization. We believe he will position SquadLocker to continue delivering high quality, custom apparel that customers have come to expect at even a faster pace that is now required.”

Previously, Jim was Vice President of Global Supply Chain at ’47, a sports lifestyle brand founded in Boston and partner of the MLB, NFL, NHL, NBA, MLS, MLL, and over 900 collegiate programs. He was also co-founder of the American Headwear Alliance, a coalition of companies and associations that comprise the cap and headwear industry in the U.S. Jim has served various companies in operations and supply chain roles, delivering operational efficiencies and maximizing sales in excess of $350 million while sustaining service levels of 95% or better.

“More than ever, there is demand for affordable, custom apparel and masks that are quickly and easily ordered and delivered fast,” said Jim Day. “With SquadLocker’s award-winning manufacturing processes, the company is in the position to support this explosive growth. I am delighted to be leading operations to ensure systems are in place for current and future needs of our growing customer base.”

The company has focused its efforts on producing custom gear, uniforms, and spirit-wear for sports teams and organizations. It has recently expanded into custom club apparel and uniforms for schools as well as added fully customizable community masks and face coverings to its line-up.

The company also expanded its sales and marketing team with Jeanne Hopkins hired as Chief Revenue Officer earlier this year as well as Matt Desilet hired as Marketing Director.

SquadLocker provides an easy, efficient online ordering platform to control your brand, allowing all those who want or require custom apparel and spirit wear – players, parents, students, fans, employees and others – to easily purchase and receive their items directly to their homes.

About SquadLocker

SquadLocker uses innovative technologies to reinvent the way sports leagues, teams, and schools design and purchase customized gear, including uniforms, spirit wear, and other apparel. Offering market-leading brands, the company manages the entire process – from instant online store creation to free graphic artwork assistance as well as decoration, production, and fulfilment – from its wholly-owned manufacturing facility. This makes it easier for league organizers and school administrators to manage sports and school programs, while coaches and teachers can spend more time mentoring and inspiring athletes and students. For more information, visit: www.squadlocker.com and connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

All trademarks recognized.

#

Contact:

Tracy Wemett

BroadPR, Inc.

tracy@broadpr.com

+1-617-868-5031 (office)